Rappler Game Night: ‘Fall Guys’

Join us on Friday, July 8, at 9 pm as Rapplers race each other as pill-shaped characters through candy-colored obstacles

The premise is simple: You play a flouncy pill-shaped character racing against hundreds through colorful obstacles. It’s giving Takeshi’s Castle but with punishingly cute plushies, and Squid Game without all the murder traps.

The result? A heck of a good time with friends and colleagues! Which brings us here, the latest Rappler Game Night. This Friday, a whole squad of Rapplers will rally together and plunge in a series of wacky challenges.

Join the Rappler Gaming League LIVE this Friday, July 8, at 9 pm! You can either bookmark this page or head to our Facebook page to catch the stream.

Fall Guys is currently free-to-play on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store, with crossplay available for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch players. – Rappler.com