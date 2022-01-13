Rappler Game Night: ‘Valorant’ with Vanille Velasquez

Riot Games’ Valorant is leading the charge in delivering Southeast Asian representation in gaming media. Just this week, the popular tactical FPS game welcomed its first Filipino agent to the fray, Neon, a blue-haired sprinter with lightning abilities. A character teaser reveals she’s a fan of Gilas Pilipinas and doesn’t refrain from belting tunes while house cleaning. Neon opens Episode 4, bringing with her some very interesting changes to the game, from map tweaks, weapon balancing, and more.

Valorant had a great year in 2021, closing out with VCT Champions, where Team Secret’s all-Filipino roster qualified and left with a Top 8 finish. It feels apt that the game opens 2022 with a character as vibrant as Neon, whose kit includes a pair of stun grenades, lightning walls, and a knack for sprinting and slick slides. Perhaps the most changing bit is her ultimate, which gives her lightning beams that inflict great damage on her enemies and recharge at every kill.

Join us as we go on a custom game with a handful of our friends at Riot Games to get the lowdown on the new Filipino agent, Neon, at Rappler Game Night live on Friday, January 14, at 7 pm! You can either bookmark this page or head to our Facebook page to catch the stream. – Rappler.com