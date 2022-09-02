Game Night Level 1: ‘The Last of Us Part 1’ remake

Catch Tristan Zinampan as he tests his mettle against hunters, clickers, and bloaters in the first levels of 'The Last of Us Part 1'

September 2 is a big day for geeks out there. This particular Friday sees the release of “new” entries in two beloved giant franchises: The Lord of the Rings with The Rings of Power; and The Last of Us with the PS5 remake of the original game – the one that started it all.

Here, in Rappler Gaming League, naturally, we’re excited for the latter.

Catch us tonight, as our resident marketer by day, culture vulture by night, Tristan Zinampan, tests his mettle against hunters, clickers, and bloaters in the first levels of The Last of Us Part 1.

What are his thoughts on the improved mechanics and refreshed graphics? Are they enough to merit a remake? Will this be a stream or a “scream”?

