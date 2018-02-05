Looking for a romantic place this Valentine's Day?

MANILA, Philippines – Ah, Valentine’s Day. That yearly celebration of love, romance… and stuffing yourself silly with food. If the best way to your special someone’s heart is through their stomach, let Shangri-La Plaza show the way. Whether you’re on a tentative first date, or celebrating a lifelong commitment, Shang has the perfect food destination for you lovebirds.

Morelli’s

(For casual first dates)

Morelli’s, purveyor of truly heavenly gelato, is a great place to meet and get to know someone. After all, the best ice-breaker is ice cream (okay, gelato isn’t ice cream, but you get the point). Almost everyone loves cold desert. And if they don’t? Well, there’s your red flag!

Morelli’s started serving gelato in Scotland over a century ago–long enough to perfect their craft. We recommend getting their Amore Cup—scoops of gelatos in berry and chocolate flavors—which is perfect for sharing.

Balboa

(For that second date)

Balboa has a menu that features classic Italian dishes like pizzas, pasta, and steaks, but with a New York twist. With that perfect blend of new and familiar, Balboa is the ideal place for that second (or third) date. The restaurant provides a romantic and intimate ambience with its Victorian décor and classic paintings.

The food is casual, but still classy enough to impress. We recommend their exquisite Osso Bucco with Saffron Risotto, and the sweet and succulent Balboa Pulled Pork with Camembert pizza. While waiting for your food, cool down with the Fruit Safari, a signature Balboa creation made with orange, lime, cucumber, and strawberry mixed with raspberry grenadine.

Nadai Fujisoba

(For happy, long-term couples who dgaf)

If you’re in a long-term relationship, chances are you and your significant other are already comfortable enough to happily slurp bowls of noodles in front of each other. Nadai Fujisoba, the 52-year-old soba chain, is the perfect place to get cozy and do just that. The restaurant is famous for its buckwheat noodles, and offers different ways for you to get your soba and udon on: a thick hot curry, cold noodles with a dipping sauce, or topped with crispy karaage. Rice bowl and tempura options are also available if you want to put a bit more variety into your relationship.

Green Pastures

(When you’re trying to win someone back)

Green Pastures offers a great mix of healthy, organic dishes, including some deceptively enticing salads. In short, it’s the best place to try and win someone back by showing how health-conscious you’ve become.

Fortunately, Green Pastures still offers some decadent eats, including duck fat fries, buffalo chicken meatballs, and a unique take on the Sloppy Joe. In other words, all the right things to melt someone’s heart. And when you’ve won over that special someone, you can share a delicious smoothie bowl loaded with fresh fruits, honey, yogurt, and other surprise toppings.

House of Wagyu

(When you want to celebrate a long union)

Congratulations! When you’ve been committed to someone for a long time, indulging in a searing, sizzling slab of prime beef has to be one of the best ways to celebrate.

House of Wagyu only serves only the highest-grade beef, including premium Japanese Wagyu. The steaks at House of Wagyu can get pricey, but it’s so worth it. If you’re the type of person who believes “melt in your mouth” is an overused marketing pitch, you need to come here because the steaks really do melt in your mouth.

TWG

(For impromptu dates that impress)

You’ve been asking that hottie out for weeks, and now they’re finally free. There’s just a catch: it’s gotta be on a Monday. Afternoon. We suggest tea time at TWG. The tea salon’s interiors are the perfect mix of classy, elegant, and romantic. It’s the perfect place to drop in, sit and chat over some light pastries and world-class teas.



– Rappler.com