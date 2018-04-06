The best #Tweetanaga entries for the first week of April 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Are you a poet and don't even know it?
To celebrate this year's Buwan ng Panitikan (National Literature Month), Rappler once again challenges our readers to tweet their very own tanaga – an indigenous Filipino poem featuring 4 lines with 7 syllables each.
This year, we'll be featuring the best tweetanaga entries for each week of April! Did your poem make it to our top picks this week? Check them out:#Tweetanaga 2018 Week 1 - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom
With 3 more weeks to go, you have plenty of time to submit as many tweetanagas as you like! Here are the instructions:
Best of luck and get down to writing, Rappler readers! – Rappler.com