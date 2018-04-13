Submit your own tweet-friendly poem and you may be part of next week's top picks

Published 9:13 AM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Are you a poet and don't even know it?

To celebrate this year's Buwan ng Panitikan (National Literature Month), Rappler once again challenges our readers to tweet their very own tanaga – an indigenous Filipino poem featuring 4 lines with 7 syllables each.

This year, we'll be featuring the best tweetanaga entries for each week of April! Did your poem make it to our top picks for Week 2? Check them out:

With two more weeks to go, you have plenty of time to submit as many tweetanagas as you like! Here are the instructions:

Let's get writing, Rappler readers! – Rappler.com