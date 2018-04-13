The best #Tweetanaga entries for the second week of April 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Are you a poet and don't even know it?
To celebrate this year's Buwan ng Panitikan (National Literature Month), Rappler once again challenges our readers to tweet their very own tanaga – an indigenous Filipino poem featuring 4 lines with 7 syllables each.
This year, we'll be featuring the best tweetanaga entries for each week of April! Did your poem make it to our top picks for Week 2? Check them out:#Tweetanaga 2018 Week 2 - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom
With two more weeks to go, you have plenty of time to submit as many tweetanagas as you like! Here are the instructions:
Let's get writing, Rappler readers! – Rappler.com