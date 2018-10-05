Check the full list of awardees here

Published 7:21 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fifty-four writers – 28 of them first-time awardees – joined the ranks of the country's literary and creative writing greats during the awarding ceremony of the 68th Palanca Awards.

The awards are named after businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr and seeks to "cultivate Philippine Literature by providing incentives for writers and serving as a treasury of these literary gems."

"It is considered the gold standard in writing excellence, highly-coveted by Filipino writers, young and old alike," according to a press release from the awards-giving body.

Here is the full list of winners:

KABATAAN DIVISION

KABATAAN SANAYSAY

1st Prize - Jack Lorenz Acebedo Rivera, "Paglaya Mula sa Pagtakas"

2nd Prize - Jacob Renz R. Ambrocio, "Sino ang Lumansag sa Lunday ni Lola Basyang?"

3rd Prize - Maria Jamaica S. Columbres, "Gulugod sa Pagsibol ng Binhi"

KABATAAN ESSAY

1st Prize - Floriane T. Taruc, "Worlds Behind Words"

2nd Prize - Jaz Varon Villanueva, "Boundless"

3rd Prize - Jana Gillian Ang, "A Passage to Reading"

FILIPINO DIVISION

MAIKLING KUWENTO

1st Prize - Eugene C. Soyosa, "Gina"

2nd Prize - Andrew A. Estacio, "Ang Kanonisasyon ng mga Santa Santino"

3rd Prize - Luna Sicat Cleto, "Tatlong Proposisyon ng Puting Hangin"

MAIKLING KUWENTONG PAMBATA

1st Prize Jerwin Eileen G.C. Tarnate Ang Higad at ang Paru-paro

2nd Prize Eugene Y. Evasco Siyap ng Isang Sisiw

3rd Prize Early Sol A. Gadong, "Maraming-Maraming-Marami"

SANAYSAY

1st Prize - Engr. Gil A. Dulon Jr. Amoral, "Ang Siyensya Subalit May Boses Din Ang Mga Maso"

2nd Prize - Adelma L. Salvador, "Kambak-kambak"

3rd Prize - Iza Maria G. Reyes, "Hindi Ako Dalisay"

TULA

1st Prize - Paul Alcoseba Castillo, "Luna't Lunas"

2nd Prize - Mark Anthony S. Angeles, "Ang Babae sa Balangiga at iba pang Tula"

3rd Prize - Noel Galon, "Ang Bata sa Panahon ng Ligalig: Mga Tula sa loob at labas ng Bayan ng San Diego"

TULA PARA SA MGA BATA

1st Prize - Paterno B. Baloloy Jr, "Paumanhin ng Kuting"

2nd Prize - Will P. Ortiz, "Himbing na Kuting at iba pang Tula sa Ilalim ng Araw"

3rd Prize - Noel P. Tuazon, "Klik Madyik"

DULANG MAY ISANG YUGTO

1st Prize - Michelle Josephine G. Rivera, Kaharian ng Pinto

2nd Prize - Maynard Gonzales Manansala, Tao Po

3rd Prize - Allan B. Lopez, River Lethe

DULANG GANAP ANG HABA

1st Prize - WALANG NAGWAGI

2nd Prize - WALANG NAGWAGI

3rd Prize - Rolin Cadallo Obina San Nicolas, Ang Sarsuwela

DULANG PAMPELIKULA

1st Prize - James Ladioray, 11 Septembers

2nd Prize - Arden Rod B. Condez, John Denver Trending

3rd Prize - Andrian M. Legaspi, Pandanggo sa Hukay

REGIONAL DIVISION

SHORT STORY – CEBUANO

1st Prize - Januar E. Yap, "Baradero"

2nd Prize - Dave T. Pregoner, "Sunog"

3rd Prize - Leoncio P. Deriada, "Dili Baya ko Bugoy"

SHORT STORY – HILIGAYNON

1st Prize - Early Sol A. Gadong, "Sa Lum-ok Sang Imo Suso"

2nd Prize - Alice Tan Gonzales, "Haya"

3rd Prize - Dulce Maria V. Deriada, "Candelaria"

SHORT STORY – ILOKANO

1st Prize - Ariel Sotelo, "Tabag Gasanggasat"

2nd Prize - Paul Blanco Zafaralla, "Sarming"

3rd Prize - Jaime M. Agpalo Jr, "Nakakidem-a-Simumulagat"

ENGLISH DIVISION

SHORT STORY

1st Prize - Joe Bert Lazarte, "Describe the Rapture"

2nd Prize - Francis Paolo M. Quina, "Pigs"

3rd Prize - Matthew Jacob F. Ramos, "The Final Bullet"

SHORT STORY FOR CHILDREN

1st Prize - NO WINNER

2nd Prize - NO WINNER

3rd Prize - Maryrose Jairene Cruz-Eusebio, "I have Two Mothers"

ESSAY

1st Prize - Jefry Canoy, "Buhay Pa Kami: Dispatches from Marawi"

2nd Prize - Ronnie E. Baticulon, "Some Days You Can't Save Them All"

3rd Prize - Chuck D. Smith, "Origin Story"

POETRY

1st Prize - Rodrigo V. Dela Peña Jr, "Self-portrait with Plastic Bag"

2nd Prize - Shane Carreon, "The Gods who Dissolved under our Tongues and other Poems"

3rd Prize - Jose Luis B. Pablo, "To Desire in Liturgy"

POETRY WRITTEN FOR CHILDREN

1st Prize - Maria Amparo Nolasco Warren, "Lola Elina Maria's Savory-Sweet Cookbook of Poetry"

2nd Prize - Sigrid Marianne P. Gayangos, "Of Monsters, Math and Magic"

3rd Prize - Roselle Eloise B. Bunayog, "Brave, Undying Warriors"

ONE-ACT PLAY

1st Prize - Katrina M. Bonillo, Burying Mamang in Sugar

2nd Prize - Joe Bert Lazarte, Senator Pancho Aunor's Blue Balls of Despair and Disillusionment

3rd Prize - Luciano Sonny O. Valencia, Leavings

FULL-LENGTH PLAY

1st Prize - Beryl Andrea P. Delicana, Mango Tree

2nd Prize - Patrick James M. Valera, Symphony

3rd Prize - Dominique La Victoria, Toward the Fires of Revolution

– Rappler.com