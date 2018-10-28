Missed the powdery white sands on your feet? Here's how it feels like to swim at the 'new' Boracay.

Published 4:24 PM, October 28, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Itching to visit the new Boracay?

The months-long rehabilitation efforts by the Philippine government have paid off, as Boracay's white beach is spotless white again. Its powdery sands are now stranger to the green algae that used to creep on its coastline.

The anti-littering ordinance will aso be strictly enforced, while several trash bins were placed along the beachfront. (IN GIFs: What to see at the 'new' Boracay)

Gloomy day today and the waves are strong but this is how it feels like to swim at the new Boracay @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/gylrW6lV9x — Aika Rey (@reyaika) October 28, 2018

As the mission to save Boracay continues, the government has temporarily put on hold water activities, to restore the marine biodiversity around the island. (MICROSITE: Boracay: Paradise reborn?)

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the 6-month closure of Boracay in April, saying that the island had become a "cesspool" because of its environmental problems. On October 26, it was reopened. – Rappler.com