Published 8:00 PM, October 31, 2018

LAGUNA, Philippines – Legends and stories about haunted places – especially universities – have long appeared in both oral and written literature.

It's no different at the University of the Philippines Los Baños. For countless years, these stories have been told from generation to generation, sending chills running down their spines.

Turn off the lights, cry no fear, for this year's trick-or-treat will get more spine-chilling as we dig into the haunted places in this university.

The Men’s dorm chronicles

If you ask any University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) student what the most haunted dormitory is in the whole university, the likely answer will be the Men’s Dorm.

The story goes that one student sent her roommate a text message to lock her closet, and so her roommate did. What the roommate didn't know what that her roommate herself was inside the closet. It was midyear season that time, which is why only a few students stayed in the dormitory.

It was only when the new academic year arrived that they opened the closet to reveal the now-rotting body of her roommate.

The second story supposedly happened during the college years of a professor in UPLB. It was their hell week, and at 1 in the morning, he was going to studying at the lobby of the men's dorm. When he went to the lobby, he saw a child on his knees, crying.

He spoke to the kid and asked his name or where his parents were – he met the kid with dead silence. Still, the student decided to push on studying – creepy kid notwithstanding. This proved to be a rather misfortunate decision.

He accidentally dropped his highlighter and it fell to the floor. As he was picking it up, he saw kid in khaki shorts – only his shorts.

Turns out, the crying child had no legs. The student lifted his head up and saw that the crying child had stopped. He was now mere inches away from him, staring straight into his eyes.

The Hall of horror

Built during the term of then College of Agriculture Dean Bienvenido M. Gonzales and named after Charles Fuller Baker, Baker Hall is the former home of the university’s Department of Human Kinetics.

During World War II, the Japanese army turned it into concentration camp where they tortured and killed prisoners of war, leaving behind memories of the the unspeakable terror and horror of the Japanese occupation.

Anyone who ventures near Baker Hall attest to the chills that it brings – cries and shouts and screams can supposedly be heard from the hall at night. Another story goes that every night, a platoon of soldiers march around the hall. If you happen to see them, don't run. It's said they'll chase you all night long if you do.

There's more than enough horror stories about the hall to make you want to look away from it once the sun sets.

The Never-ending bridge

The Narra Bridge is arguably the most famous bridge in UPLB – it's also the most terrifying.

The reputation is understandable. It's said one of its residents is a lady with a mouth so big that it can reach the ground. Not scared yet?

It's also been the site of several accidents. It's said that if you cross the bridge at night, its enchanted (some would say, nefarious) residents will make it seem that the bridge never ends. Cars then find themselves driving aimlessly – until they meet their demise.

SU Building

The Student Union Building is one of the oldest in the university. It's home to the Office of the Student Affairs... and the haunted spirits of UPLB.

One time, a student was at the printing service shop found at the basement when a child – who had apparently been following her around – suddenly appeared in front of her. Who was the child? Apprenty, it was the SU building's resident child ghost.

Pili Drive

Pili drive is the pathway to the International Rice Research Institute and is one of the most scenic places in UPLB – during the daytime, at least. At night, it might be best to avoid the area.

Motorists will attest to the chills you feel when driving around the area. First comes the goosebumps and then... hello there's a lady in long, black hair in a white dress in front of you. Those who've braved the drive have also told stories of a farmer who tries to stop the car and hitch a ride.

There's a way to avoid these spooks, allegedly: honk your horn thrice before passing by to warn the spirits of Pili Drive. But then again, this requires actually driving through – and we can't attest to this ritual's efficacy.

Mariang Banga

Mariang Banga, a statue of the mountain goddess Mariang Makiling, is a sight to wonder – it's also a chilling sight to many students. Mariang Banga stands atop a four-columned Grecian porch in the university and is depicted carrying a clay pot or a banga – the same banga that many are convinced is enchanted.

(Urban) Legend says that if a student sees the jar on top of her head instead of on her right hand, that means graduation is delayed – an arguably terrifying thought and sight for any hardworking student! This usually happens before the university's Loyalty Day.

As an offering, if you will, the university typically leaves flowers on Mariang Banga's gazebo. Hopefully, this convinces her to keep that banga on her hand and away from her head.

Math building

It's become a custom in UPLB to leave the classroom (if you are going to the comfort room) without asking permission from the professor or lecturer.



The story goes that one time, a professor was giving a lecture inside the infamous Math building. As he was explaining, one student stood up and walked out of the room – pretty normal stuff, right? The problem was, the student didn't use the door to walk out – instead, he simply went through the wall, stunning the professor and everyone else.

The room was never used for class anymore.

Main Library

Being studious is good – but staying locked up inside a library might not be the best, at least at UPLB's Main Library.

One time, a student was so immersed in her thesis that she lost track of time. She ended up locked inside the library which was strange, considering security guards make it a point to go around and check if there are still students inside.

The next day, security guards found one shoe at the library entrance, prompting a search for the missing pair. As the guard walked around, he found books, ripped and shred into pieces. The girl's school ID, bag, and notebooks were also scattered around different areas in the library.

The other shoe? It was on a different floor. Nearby was the girl herself – sitting in a fetal position, mumbling to herself.

Later on, the student said that all she remembered was running around the library all night long.

Are you also from UPLB and have spooky story to share? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com