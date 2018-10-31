From ghosts haunting the halls and rooms of the school to apparitions that disappear in the blink of an eye, University of St. La Salle has its own share of spooky stories.

Published 7:00 PM, October 31, 2018

BACOLOD, Philippines – The University of St. La Salle campus is blessed with lush Negrense greenery, tight-knit structures, and heart-warming occupants.

But aside from producing stellar alumni, it's also known for its collection of uncanny stories shared through word of mouth and confessional pages.

Here are five anecdotes most Lasallians have been sharing:

Santuario de la Salle

The place is a retreat house for students who have overnight activities or recollections.

Once, a student was having her recollection in the basement. The facilitator at the time dimmed the lights for a moment of silent reflection. As students closed their eyes in silence, one girl in the class heard muffled crying to her right.

Believing it was one of her classmates, she didn’t mind it—once the lights flickered on though, she realized that no one was seated on her right.

Another story was told by a senior high school student who had a spooky encounter during a speech choir practice a little after sunset in the same place. Her classmates were practicing at the back part of the house. Being the leader of the group, the senior high school student was the only one facing her classmates. She looked behind her to check the Manila paper where their lines were, and upon turning back to her classmates, she noticed a small child with a seemingly blurred and indistinguishable face in the group.

She pointed it out to her peers and her class suddenly ran next to her, realizing there was no kid in the vicinity. Immediately after, the group was hit by a chill breeze, and they hurriedly left.

Wester Hall

There have been grim warnings that one should toughen up when going to the comfort room alone. Upon leaving, make sure that nobody is following you because a doppelgänger might begin to make a scene elsewhere, startling anyone that you know. This so-called doppelgänger appears to be trudging slowly, as if it were a zombie, but once you lose sight of it, it can disappear in the blink of an eye.

Passersby also report hearing aggressive typing on the keyboard from any of the CSL Laboratories, especially when the room is not in use and people are scarce to find.

Room S37

Located at the far corner of the Solomon building’s third floor, Room S37 is known to have a resident child that apparently likes attending class there – although teachers who hold class there say they've yet to see a kid sitting in class themselves.

Rumor has it though that during one sighting, a female senior high school student saw the child at the back of her class and after blinking, the kid disappeared. She vaguely remembered the child staring right back at her before vanishing. She says the sighting caused her a severe migraine afterwards.

Others have reported similar instances, but the spirit has apparently come forth in the form of a teenager as well—tricking the new senior high school students to think that it was just a classmate. Rumor has it that the spirit was an senior student who committed suicide because of recurring abuse.

IS Covered Court

This one happened when grade seven students were allowed to play in the high school covered court for their PE class. In the middle of the period, one student went up to his teacher and told him about a minor leg injury he got while playing with other kids. The teacher then sent him to the clinic to be patched up.

When the class was about to be dismissed, the teacher asked if the kid who got injured was alright. No one in the class spoke up. After further thought, the teacher realized the boys in his class didn’t match the face of the injured child. No other PE class was ongoing at the time and the boy had the same uniform as the other kids.

Throughout the rest of the school year, there had been oddly similar reports during various PE classes in the high school. The PE faculty is still at a loss as to what happened. There had been no reports in the clinic about a child with a minor injury during PE classes.

Gallaga Theater

Named after renowned Filipino filmmaker Peque Gallaga, the theater is home to high-caliber plays and, if the stories are to be believed, paranormal forces.

AB Communication students are familiar with the theater’s eerie vibe. An alumna once recounted how she witnessed her classmate opening the rear door one morning. She asked him about preparations to make but he didn't respond and absentmindedly went inside. This intrigued her and so she followed him through, scouted around the place, in order to confront him.

To her shock, nobody was inside except her.

If it were a prank, the guy would have found himself in a dead end since all the doors were locked. The alumna hurriedly exited the place and bumped into her "real" classmate, along with others, who casually arrived at the scene, surprised that she seemd troubled.

Does your school have spooky stories to share? Let us know! – Rappler.com

This article was written by The Spectrum, the official student media corps of the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

