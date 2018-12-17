We 'lava' all these clever memes about newly crowned Catriona Gray and her fellow pageant ladies

Published 1:31 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here come the memes.

As with any big event that involves the Philippines, memes by Filipino netizens are sure to follow in a matter of minutes. It comes as no surprise then that Miss Philippines Catriona Gray's coronation as Miss Universe 2018 was a treasure trove of hilarious photos and captions.

Arguably one of the funniest memes to come out was a screencap of Gray onstage as part of the Top 5 contestants, with the caption "Catriona Gray and the Silver Linings." Gray, in a blazing red evening gown, stood in the middle of competitors who all wore similar shades of silver and gray, making her look like the lead singer in an all-girl group. The caption also referred portentously to her answer during the Top 3 Q&A portion, in which she encouraged others to look at even the toughest situations "with a silver lining."

Here are other funny takes on the new queen and her cohorts:

