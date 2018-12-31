New year, new you? It’s time to do something about those resolutions.

Published 10:00 AM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Clean slates are only good if you will help yourself too.

Is it your habit to list resolutions every new year only to realize they’re simply wishes and not goals?

We always look forward to a better version of ourselves when a new year comes and the common resolutions we say are the following: I want to be healthy, I will save money, I hope to do something new, I need to spend more time with my loved ones, and I won’t procrastinate anymore.

Let’s zoom in on everyone’s wishful thinking as well as tips on how to say today is day one and not one day.

I will start dieting and exercising

This is probably on top of everyone’s list this new year but don’t be intimidated just because the first step is the hardest.

Dieting doesn’t mean you have to starve. Know which healthy plan might work for you such as a low calorie diet, paleo diet, and so on. Of course, being healthy doesn’t stop at dieting. You have to balance it with exercise and commit to it.

Have you ever wondered how much gym memberships peak during new year? But what happens mid-year moving forward?

Choose the right exercise depending on what you want to focus on and be sure to enjoy it. How about yoga if you want mind and physical exercise? Check out boxing too if you’re after an intense cardio workout.

I will be mindful of my finances

Start to let go of those little treats that put your money to waste and instead, focus on the bigger picture.

Why not make your own coffee instead of buying branded cups of coffee? Why not explore other public transportation when commuting instead of paying for a car? Why not go for prepaid instead of postpaid so you can control your mobile allowance?

Here are some money-saving tips you might want to challenge yourself with whether you're a traveler, on your first job, or a newbie to financial hacks.

I will do something new

Been wanting to travel alone? How about hiking? Or cooking? Step out of your comfort zone and keep an open mind.

Maybe this year, it’s time to finally tick what you’ve been parking on your to-do list. If not now then when, right? Say to yourself, “I’ll try” instead of “I can’t” and next thing you’ll know, you’re getting the rush of learning something new.

If you’re clueless about what you want to head on to, check out these activities that can be of your interest: go for a weekend road trip, watch an anime series, or start a skincare routine.

I will spend more time with family and friends

Life is so fast-paced that we tend to forget spending quality time with our loved ones. As they say, we grow old that we forget they’re also getting old. Don’t wait for the time when they’re not around anymore.

Hug your parents just because, invite your sibling over coffee, say hi to an old friend. You’ll never know how these simple acts can mean so much.

On another note, learn how to let go of the toxic people in your life. Burn bridges, move on, and live a happy life. The good ones will stay, don’t worry.

I will stop being lazy

Lastly, here’s a reminder to stop procrastinating. You have reached the end of this article because you want to know how to act on the common New Year's resolutions.

I have a simple rule that if a task only takes two minutes then do it now. Meanwhile, if you can dream something then you can make it happen. Drop the fear that you’re not enough to take your life to greater heights.

Push yourself to the point that this will be your best year yet. Cheers to 2019! –Rappler.com