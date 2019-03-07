This women’s month, tune in to this playlist and channel the queen within you

Published 3:42 PM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - Ditch the senti playlist for a second – or maybe ditch it for a whole month this March, because it’s International Women’s Month and we want you to celebrate the magnificence of your womanhood!

Follow our ‘Woo mankind, Woman!’ playlist for a loop of tracks that will speak to the queenly soul within you. We’ve curated a tracklist packed with hits that scream ‘girl power’ for you, gals. And we’re sure it’ll be your bff this month.

We know you're done with the conversations centered on ideas that there are things that you're incapable of, or shouldn't be doing or aspiring to.

And that's what this playlist is here for: tuning you out of those conversations that put your womanly worth down. Because girl, you know you don't need another minute of mysogynistic preaching.

We've got your girl Beyonce here to remind you who really Run the World (Girls).

After all, Christina Aguilera taught every girl that she can turn into a Fighter if constantly put in the receiving end of derision and underestimation.

And yes, Madonna gets it; you’re no Joan of Arc, but you’re getting there. And we want to be part of your journey to get there.

It's been a long and tough battle, but don’t throw in the towel just yet, because just like Dua Lipa said; this isn’t your Swan Song.

There’s nothing wrong with being Confident just like Demi. And you shouldn't ever be hesitant to exert your strength.

Because it's your right to do so. You are just as entitled to the same freedom from gender-related prejudice. So go ahead and Pretty Girl Rock it with Keri Hilson.

After you're done singing and dancing to this playlist, there will be no tears left to cry with Ari. Not this month. This month is yours.

And above all that, let this playlist help you realize that even if it weren’t Women’s Month, you can and should go ahead and celebrate your womanhood every day. Because your femininity, however you choose to define it, is reason enough for celebrating. - Rappler.com