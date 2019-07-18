Listen to part 2 of our podcast with 'Darna' director Jerrold Tarog on heroes in Philippine media

Published 8:56 PM, July 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – This past decade, superheroes have become the most prevalent form of mainstream entertainment around the globe. However, locally, we haven't seen a true blue Pinoy superhero film for quite some time now.

That's due to change next year with the coming of Darna.

In part 2 of our podcast, we ask Heneral Luna and Darna director Jerrold Tarog what sets our local heroes apart from the Marvel and DC movies of today. [Catch part 1 here.]

We also ask him about the differences in adapting history versus komiks. How does he strike a balance between the escapism of fantasy and the complex characterizations he's known to inject when tackling real-life heroes? – Rappler.com