Smoothie Saturdays: Carrot celery
"Skincare is life," as the saying goes. Because more people now see the value of skincare – and thus put more effort into it – beauty brands have enjoyed the boon that has come with the increased demand for their products. But while what is applied externally and topically on the skin is important in keeping it healthy, these products come at quite a steep cost.
Fortunately, here is a cheaper and effective way to get youthful, glowing skin that many people tend to overlook: mind what you eat. Making sure that you get the proper amount of nutrients from the food you eat does wonders in helping achieve radiant-looking skin!
One common food item that helps in this regard is the carrot. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help reduce inflammation and promote cellular repair, and can help give skin a youthful glow.
Chuck those carrots into a blender with celery and apple to make a smoothie, and you have an additional step to your routine that’s not just nourishing for your skin, but for your whole body as well. Check the recipe below:
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup carrots
- 1/2 frozen apple
- 1 stalk of celery
- 1 tbsp of lemon
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 cup of ice cubes
PROCEDURE
- Blend the carrots and apple together.
-
Add in the celery along with the lemon and honey.
-
Blend in the ice cubes until the consistency is smooth.
-
Serve in a tall glass or a tumbler.
– Rappler.com
Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue corner Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.