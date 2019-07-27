Smoothie Saturdays: Mango banana
Snacking in the middle of the day when you've just had a full meal isn’t supposed to be a problem – it's even considered a regular part of a normal diet. But it becomes a concern when it packs in too many empty calories.
Snacking habits are a tough thing to beat, especially in a country that has a lot of great-tasting bite-sized snacks like kakanin or rice- or root crop-based desserts. Pair that snacking habit with a sweet tooth and you'll end up with a sugar-rich diet. Sugar taken in excessive quantities can lead to metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.
A good and healthier workaround for that sweet tooth and snacking habit is a fruit smoothie like the mango banana smoothie.
High in fiber and packed with vitamins A and C, and minerals like potassium, mangoes and bananas are the perfect substitute for the usual confections you reach for after a good lunch or dinner. Check out the recipe below:
INGREDIENTS
-
1 mango, chopped
-
1 banana, sliced
-
1/2 cup cold water (as needed)
-
1/2 cup romaine lettuce, chopped
-
1 1/2 cup ice cubes
PROCEDURE
-
Blend the mango, banana, and lettuce together.
-
Stream in a bit of water to improve consistency.
-
Blend in the ice until the consistency is smooth.
-
Serve in a tall glass or tumbler.
– Rappler.com
Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue corner Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.