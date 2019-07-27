This is the perfect mid-afternoon pick-me-up

Published 2:36 PM, July 27, 2019

Snacking in the middle of the day when you've just had a full meal isn’t supposed to be a problem – it's even considered a regular part of a normal diet. But it becomes a concern when it packs in too many empty calories.

Snacking habits are a tough thing to beat, especially in a country that has a lot of great-tasting bite-sized snacks like kakanin or rice- or root crop-based desserts. Pair that snacking habit with a sweet tooth and you'll end up with a sugar-rich diet. Sugar taken in excessive quantities can lead to metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

A good and healthier workaround for that sweet tooth and snacking habit is a fruit smoothie like the mango banana smoothie.

High in fiber and packed with vitamins A and C, and minerals like potassium, mangoes and bananas are the perfect substitute for the usual confections you reach for after a good lunch or dinner. Check out the recipe below:

INGREDIENTS

1 mango, chopped

1 banana, sliced

1/2 cup cold water (as needed)

1/2 cup romaine lettuce, chopped

1 1/2 cup ice cubes

PROCEDURE

Blend the mango, banana, and lettuce together. Stream in a bit of water to improve consistency. Blend in the ice until the consistency is smooth. Serve in a tall glass or tumbler.

– Rappler.com

Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue corner Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang