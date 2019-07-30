These recipes are so quick and easy to do, you’ll be done in 60 minutes!

Published 2:39 PM, July 30, 2019

The life of a working millennial doesn’t allow much room for extracurricular activities. From the mounds of work that have to be done within an 8-hour shift, to the hours-long commutes that add more exhaustion to an already tired body, no one can blame you if you would rather just plop on the bed and sleep when you get home.

Sometimes, the busy schedules even eat up the time that should be set aside for important matters – like your health.

With every rush that comes before breakfast, tight deadlines prioritized over grumbling tummies during lunch, and budgets that just won’t cut it for a "treat yourself" dinner, how can millennials win the adulting game without sacrificing their health? After all, shouldn’t winning at self-care be part of the adulting game too?

If you think it should, then maybe meal prepping is something you can start getting into so you can avoid skipping eating and – in the long term – manage to even save up some money.

Think of it: You do your groceries over the weekend, take an hour out of your day to prepare and cook your meals, and you’re all set for the day. That’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, and an afternoon snack, to boot!

If you don’t know how and where to get started, here are a few quick and easy recipes you can try out.

BREAKFAST - OVERNIGHT OATS

Prep and cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 medium banana, sliced

½ cup rolled oats

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

½ cup low-fat milk

Procedure:

Pour the rolled oats into a mason jar, or your container of choice. Layer in the peanut butter on top of the rolled oats. Pour in the milk. Layer in the sliced bananas. Top it with cinnamon powder and honey. Seal the container and refrigerate overnight or at least 6 hours.

LUNCH - PESTO PARMESAN CHICKEN

Prep and cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

¼ kg of chicken breasts, filleted

2 tbsp pesto sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp pepper

1 tbsp rosemary

½ lemon

Procedure:

Marinate the chicken in a mix of olive oil and pesto sauce. Add in salt, pepper, and rosemary, then stir. Add the parmesan cheese into the mixture and stir until the chicken cuts are fully coated. Set aside the mixture for 2 hours. Set the stove to medium heat and pour the olive oil in the pan. Allow it to heat up. Panfry the chicken cuts until they turn golden brown. Serve with rice.

AFTERNOON SNACK - GARDEN SALAD

Prep and cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup white onions, sliced

1 cup cucumber, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

½ cup peanuts, crushed

½ apple, sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

½ lemon

Procedure:

Mix the olive oil and the lemon in a small bowl for the dressing and set aside. Toss the vegetables and fruits into a bowl. Add in the dressing and the crushed peanuts and the dressing and toss. Serve in a bowl and add dressing as desired.

DINNER - SPANISH SARDINES PASTA

Prep and cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 can Spanish sardines

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup red onions, minced

1 cup garlic, minced

½ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

1 cup of cream

250 g linguine pasta

Procedure:

Boil water in a pot and add salt and olive oil. Throw in the pasta and leave it to cook for 10 to 15 minutes. While the pasta is cooking, heat olive oil in a pan and sauté the red onions, garlic, basil, and Spanish sardines. Add salt, pepper, and dried herbs for seasoning. Add cream and more of the chopped basil. Strain the pasta and mix it in the pan with the sauce. Stir until the pasta is fully and evenly coated with sauce. Serve and garnish as desired.

– Rappler.com

Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue corner Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang