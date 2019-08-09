Meet this year's contestants!

Published 10:51 AM, August 09, 2019

WELCOME. The candidates of Mr World 2019 pose for the media after the welcome press presentation on August 8 at Novotel. All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates from all over the have arrived in the Philippines to take part in the Mr World 2019 competition.

The media got the opportunity to meet the gentlemen during a press conference at Novotel Hotel on Thursday, August 8 hosted by Miss Eco Philippines 2018 Maureen Montagne.

Dominican Republic's Alejandro Martinez, England's Jack Heslewood, Kenya representative Robert Budi, Mexico's Brian Faugier, and the Philippines' own JB Saliba were asked to speak on behalf of the delegates for the event.

The gentlemen answer questions from the press on being a role model and about the competition. pic.twitter.com/Z7iKLUs9jZ — alexa villano (@alexavillano) August 8, 2019

Miss World chairperson Julia Morley, Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle, and Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon were also present to support the candidates. In her message, Julia thanked the media and the Filipino people for welcoming them back to the country. She also said that she hopes that the gentlemen will have a good time.

"I'm so proud of these guys around the world. I know you're gonna make them feel welcome," Julia said.

Julia also said she'd love to hold the Miss World pageant one day in the Philippines.

Fans will surely be cheering for host delegate JB Saliba. But another candidate, Austria's Alberto Nodale also considers the country as his home. He is half Filipino, with his mom hailing from Laguna.

Speaking to Rappler at the sidelines of the presentation, Alberto, who is a motivational speaker, said that he's excited for the competition to be held in Manila.

All of the gentlemen will get a chance to see the sights in the Philippines and participate in various activities. They will take part in the following challenges:

The Extreme challenge at Laguna to test their physical strength and endurance

The Sports challenge, which will test their skills, athleticim, and discipline

Talent and creativity

Fashion, where they can showcase their own style

Multimedia. wherein they interact with their followers and fan online

The delegates will travel to Laguna, Batangas, and Palawan.

Reigning Mr World Rohit Khandelwal will be in Manila to pass on the title to his successor.

Pageant night happens on August 23 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Angola, Pascoal Jorge Andre

Argentina, Leandro Diaz Alincastro

Armenia, Grigor Vardanyan

Australia, Jonathan Berry

Austria, Alberto Nodale

Bangladesh, Mahadi Hsan Fahim

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Darko Milovic

Brazil, Carlos Franco

Bulgaria, Oliver Staykov

Cambodia, Somkhan Ou

Cameroon, Makala Nganda

Canada, Alessandro Coward

Chile, Felipe Rojas

Colombia, Daniel Castrillon

Costa Rica, Daniel Esquivel

Curacao, Naim Jassir Peter

Czech Republic, Jakub Kraus

Dominican Republic, Alejandro Martinez

Ecuador, Daniel Vallejo

El Salvador, David Pivaral

England, Jack Heslewood

Equatorial Guinea, Joselayt Ebana Miko

Estonia, Henri Keskkula

Finland, Tino Kantonen

Ghana, Bright Ofori

Greece, Thomas Tzekos

Guadeloupe, Luigy Manyri

Honduras, Dario Paredes

India, Vishnu Menon

Indonesia, Radityo Senoputro

Ireland, Wayne Walsh

Italy, Marco D'Elia

Japan, Kenta Nagai

Kazakhstan, Adilbek Nurakayev

Kenya, Robert Budi

Korea, Giwook Na

Latvia, Edvins Locmelis

Lebanon, Jean Paul Bitar

Luxembourg, Owen Hawel

Malaysia, Kian Yik Yong

Malta, Daryl Azzopardi

Mauritius, Alexandre Curpanen

Mexico, Brian Faugier

Montenegro, Nemanja Kaludjerovic

Myanmar, Sai Kaung Min Htet

Nepal, Akshay Rayamahji

Netherlands, Ashley Peternella

Nicaragua, Jose Perez

Nigeria, Nelson Enwerem

Northern Ireland, Adam Steenson

Panama, Algis Gonzalez

Paraguay, Alberto Romero

Peru, Jano Carper

Philippines, JB Saliba

Poland, Robert Kapica

Puerto Rico, Jose Cotto

Russia, Denis Khadyko

Saint Martins, Learie Hall

Samoa, Makalio Junior Alai

Singapore, Hugo Ong

South Africa, Fezile Mkhize

Spain, Daniel Torres

Sri Lanka, Manoj de Silva

Thailand, Anakin Nontiprasit

Tonga, Mikaele Ahomana

USA, Andresito Germosendelacuz

Venezuela, Jorge Nuñez

