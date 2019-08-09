IN PHOTOS: Meet the candidates of Mr World 2019
MANILA, Philippines — Candidates from all over the have arrived in the Philippines to take part in the Mr World 2019 competition.
The media got the opportunity to meet the gentlemen during a press conference at Novotel Hotel on Thursday, August 8 hosted by Miss Eco Philippines 2018 Maureen Montagne.
Dominican Republic's Alejandro Martinez, England's Jack Heslewood, Kenya representative Robert Budi, Mexico's Brian Faugier, and the Philippines' own JB Saliba were asked to speak on behalf of the delegates for the event.
The gentlemen answer questions from the press on being a role model and about the competition. pic.twitter.com/Z7iKLUs9jZ— alexa villano (@alexavillano) August 8, 2019
Miss World chairperson Julia Morley, Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle, and Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de Leon were also present to support the candidates. In her message, Julia thanked the media and the Filipino people for welcoming them back to the country. She also said that she hopes that the gentlemen will have a good time.
"I'm so proud of these guys around the world. I know you're gonna make them feel welcome," Julia said.
Julia also said she'd love to hold the Miss World pageant one day in the Philippines.
Fans will surely be cheering for host delegate JB Saliba. But another candidate, Austria's Alberto Nodale also considers the country as his home. He is half Filipino, with his mom hailing from Laguna.
Speaking to Rappler at the sidelines of the presentation, Alberto, who is a motivational speaker, said that he's excited for the competition to be held in Manila.
All of the gentlemen will get a chance to see the sights in the Philippines and participate in various activities. They will take part in the following challenges:
- The Extreme challenge at Laguna to test their physical strength and endurance
- The Sports challenge, which will test their skills, athleticim, and discipline
- Talent and creativity
- Fashion, where they can showcase their own style
- Multimedia. wherein they interact with their followers and fan online
The delegates will travel to Laguna, Batangas, and Palawan.
Reigning Mr World Rohit Khandelwal will be in Manila to pass on the title to his successor.
Pageant night happens on August 23 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Angola, Pascoal Jorge Andre
Argentina, Leandro Diaz Alincastro
Armenia, Grigor Vardanyan
Australia, Jonathan Berry
Austria, Alberto Nodale
Bangladesh, Mahadi Hsan Fahim
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Darko Milovic
Brazil, Carlos Franco
Bulgaria, Oliver Staykov
Cambodia, Somkhan Ou
Cameroon, Makala Nganda
Canada, Alessandro Coward
Chile, Felipe Rojas
Colombia, Daniel Castrillon
Costa Rica, Daniel Esquivel
Curacao, Naim Jassir Peter
Czech Republic, Jakub Kraus
Dominican Republic, Alejandro Martinez
Ecuador, Daniel Vallejo
El Salvador, David Pivaral
England, Jack Heslewood
Equatorial Guinea, Joselayt Ebana Miko
Estonia, Henri Keskkula
Finland, Tino Kantonen
Ghana, Bright Ofori
Greece, Thomas Tzekos
Guadeloupe, Luigy Manyri
Honduras, Dario Paredes
India, Vishnu Menon
Indonesia, Radityo Senoputro
Ireland, Wayne Walsh
Italy, Marco D'Elia
Japan, Kenta Nagai
Kazakhstan, Adilbek Nurakayev
Kenya, Robert Budi
Korea, Giwook Na
Latvia, Edvins Locmelis
Lebanon, Jean Paul Bitar
Luxembourg, Owen Hawel
Malaysia, Kian Yik Yong
Malta, Daryl Azzopardi
Mauritius, Alexandre Curpanen
Mexico, Brian Faugier
Montenegro, Nemanja Kaludjerovic
Myanmar, Sai Kaung Min Htet
Nepal, Akshay Rayamahji
Netherlands, Ashley Peternella
Nicaragua, Jose Perez
Nigeria, Nelson Enwerem
Northern Ireland, Adam Steenson
Panama, Algis Gonzalez
Paraguay, Alberto Romero
Peru, Jano Carper
Philippines, JB Saliba
Poland, Robert Kapica
Puerto Rico, Jose Cotto
Russia, Denis Khadyko
Saint Martins, Learie Hall
Samoa, Makalio Junior Alai
Singapore, Hugo Ong
South Africa, Fezile Mkhize
Spain, Daniel Torres
Sri Lanka, Manoj de Silva
Thailand, Anakin Nontiprasit
Tonga, Mikaele Ahomana
USA, Andresito Germosendelacuz
Venezuela, Jorge Nuñez
— Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.