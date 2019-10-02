MANILA, Philippines – A fire of still undetermined origin broke out before dawn Wednesday, October 2, at the Star City complex in Pasay City, gutting both the theme park and the offices of the Manila Broadcasting Corporation.

The news shocked many Filipinos, as Star City has been a popular weekend and holiday destination in the metro since it opened in 1991. As of 2015, it has an annual attendance of about 1.5 million people.

Rappler asked its readers for their favorite memories of the amusement park, and responses ranged from heartwarming to hilarious.

Many friends and whole barkadas bonded at Star City:

The haunted house was more hilarious than horrific:

Some memories were also bittersweet:

Star City is a Christmas vacation staple for many families, and some worry that it will no longer be part of their tradition:





Not all memories were "fond" though:





The big question is: When, if ever, will Star City be back?

– Rappler.com