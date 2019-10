MANILA, Philippines – “For sale: baby shoes, never worn” is shaking.

This Halloween season, we’re putting our own spooky spin to the universal 6-word story prompt and asked Rappler readers for their own #ShortScares!

Here’s what we gathered from our readers. Keep scrolling until you find a favorite!

Six-word scary stories - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom

Do you have any 6-word scary stories? Share them with us in the comments! – Rappler.com