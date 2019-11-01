MANILA, Philippines – Think we’ve already left behind “hugot” culture in 2017? Guess what's back from the dead!

This Undas season, Filipinos welcomed November with clever puns, resentment toward – and longing for – “ghosts” of the past, and an awful lot of feels that just wouldn't die.

Check out these #UndasHugot puns and stories of unresolved feelings, and see if there's one that speaks to your (sad) soul.

Some of us just had it way too rough, it makes us sound lyrical:

Patuloy pa rin akong minumulto ng mga alaala nating dalawa. #UndasHugot#Undas2019 — Aybi (@ivyleavescarang) October 30, 2019

Some admittedly long for the “chills”:

While some are just…sad:

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any sadder, it did:

Kaya pala malungkot ang UNDAS..

Kasi pag binaliktad SADNU?#UndasHugot #Undas2019 — ms dyenn (미스 디엔) (@msdyenn) October 31, 2019

Apparently “love shot” can make people a little too spooky:

people come, and people ghost Sesange meomchwoseon neowa nan-#UndasHugot — patatas (@kebbylagid) October 31, 2019

Some remain haunted by ghosts of the past:

While others have to deal with ghosts who'd rather not show themselves:

Some are decidedly done with candles:

Some believe gravestones have it way too easy:

Buti pa ang

LAPIDA

may

DATE

Samantalang ako

WALA#UndasHugot #Undas2019 — ms dyenn (미스 디엔) (@msdyenn) October 31, 2019

Do we even dare call this an “Undas hugot” collection if we didn’t have this staple?

Ako nalang dalawin mo ngayong Undas tutal patay na patay naman ako sayo e #UndasHugot — GABBI (@gabsmckd) October 30, 2019

Here are more #UndasHugot, because we can never have enough:

Dare to challenge these posts with a “deadly” hugot of your own? – Rappler.com