



MANILA, Philippines – Coming from a family of filmmakers, Dead Kids director Mikhail Red was exposed to all forms of cinema at an early age.

This early exposure, however, also led Mikhail to be aware of what problems both filmmakers and the industry, writ large, faced.

In this episode of Inside the Industry, Hustle talks to Mikhail about his start in filmmaking, the struggles of working in the local film industry, and how disrupting present models may be the only way to save Philippine cinema.

Dead Kids will be available on Netflix starting Dec 1, 2019.