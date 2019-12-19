Filipina sisters make it to PH top tweets in 2019
MANILA, Philippines – 2019 was a good year for the Filipino Twittersphere – especially for the Rubia sisters.
On Tuesday, December 10, Twitter Philippines released a thread of the year’s top highlights on the social platform. A pair of Filipina sisters made it to this year’s top tweets.
Brianna Rubia’s tweet of her parents was 2019’s most-liked and most-retweeted post in the Philippines. She tweeted a video of her parents swooning and cheering as her sister Samantha sang “Part of Your World” from Disney’s A Little Mermaid.
When I said my parents were supportive, I wasn’t kiddingpic.twitter.com/TZ0krYWTTG— Brì (@rubiabrianna) January 13, 2019
Amused users replied to Brianna’s tweet, praising her parents for how supportive they were, and, of course, making memes out of the video.
All parents need to be like this. This kind of support instills so much confidence in a child, it’s amazing.— cherub (@galpalsalsa) January 14, 2019
filipino parents got no chill— sydney (@omgxsyn) January 14, 2019
She wasn’t playin. pic.twitter.com/0W8JMm2djI— All is Fair in Loving Whores (@freeziawh) January 14, 2019
January 14, 2019
when you starring at your man, drunk & in love. pic.twitter.com/L5HJItUXSi— Amanda Dolores (@MalaVidaaaaa) January 14, 2019
Dads like pic.twitter.com/qaLmx4BmWY— Vick Damone Jr's fan account (@itsdamone) January 14, 2019
One of Samantha’s own tweets also went viral, and eventually became the most retweeted with comments for 2019. Her tweet shows her trying to win her crush over by pretending to have allergies and singing immediately after.
Lots of other Twitter users were quick to make their own versions (and parodies) of Samantha’s tweet.
Natrigger pud among allergies ay https://t.co/tECdqLtVkN pic.twitter.com/bD7sPNO2M4—(@raiimerr) October 30, 2019
Allergies nga naman HAHAHAHA https://t.co/ir1e7oUl20 pic.twitter.com/obii1z2vUO— Audrey Hyacinth (@MariePeig) October 30, 2019
Trip ko lang https://t.co/N2NAXc1qbt pic.twitter.com/BdO75oFkfr— (@em2_yabs) October 31, 2019
Sinusitis.mp4 https://t.co/Lhxepz8K1N pic.twitter.com/3AjJPNuEw1— Paul Ramirez (@Aympaul) October 31, 2019
ha? https://t.co/nD0S40FBxM pic.twitter.com/3fttcUcvvU— louisita (@zlrabejuela) October 30, 2019
What were your favorite Twitter moments in 2019? – Rappler.com