CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s the biggest religious and cultural celebration in Cebu. On Friday, January 10, the Sinulog festivities kicked off with Mayor Edgar Labella delivering the opening salvo from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

The Sinulog Festival brings together the whole province of Cebu to venerate the Santo Niño de Cebu, the original image brought by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan when he landed in Cebu in 1521.





While Cebuanos have been devoted to the Santo Niño since 1521, the Sinulog celebration only began in 1980.Saturday, January 11, was also the Sinulog sa Lalawigan (Sinulog of the province). Check out the photos here:The Sinulog grand parade is on Sunday, January 19.