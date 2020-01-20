CEBU CITY, Philippines – After months of practice, dance troupes from all over the Philippines got to show Sinulog Festival-goers their choreography, costumes, and storytelling skills on the big stage at the Cebu City Sports Center, Sunday, January 19.This year was the return of the Sindanduloy Cultural Troupe to the festival stage, and they once again took home top prizes, including 1st place in the street dance and Sinulog-based dance categories, taking home at least P2 milllion in cash. (READ: WATCH: Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe wins top prizes in Sinulog Festival dance competition

105 contingents joined this year's parade and competitions.



The award-ceremony will take place on Monday, January 20, where winners will do repeat performances.

See the full list of winners below:

Street dance

1st place : Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City (P1,000,000)

: Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City (P1,000,000) 2nd place : City of Carcar (P700,000)

: City of Carcar (P700,000) 3rd place : Pundok Masadyaon of Toledo City (P500,000)

: Pundok Masadyaon of Toledo City (P500,000) 4th place: Kulturang Panglaoanon of Bohol (P300,000)

Kulturang Panglaoanon of Bohol (P300,000) 5th place: Tribu Pintaflores (P200,000)

Free interpretation

1st place: Lumad Basakanon (P1,000,000)

Lumad Basakanon (P1,000,000) 2nd place: Pundok Masadyaon of Toledo City (P700,000)

Pundok Masadyaon of Toledo City (P700,000) 3rd place: La Castellana Bailes de Luces (P500,000)

La Castellana Bailes de Luces (P500,000) 4th place: Tribu Pintaflores of San Carlos City (P300,000)

Tribu Pintaflores of San Carlos City (P300,000) 5th place: Lapu-Lapu City Government – Pajo Elementary and National High School (P200,000)

Lapu-Lapu City Government – Pajo Elementary and National High School (P200,000) 6th place: Tribu Rayhak of Borongan City (P150,000)

Tribu Rayhak of Borongan City (P150,000) 7th place: Banay Labangon (P100,000)

Sinulog-based dance:

1st place : Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City (P1,000,000)

: Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City (P1,000,000) 2nd place : City of Carcar (P700,000)

: City of Carcar (P700,000) 3rd place: Talisay City Central School and Talisay City National High School (P500,000)

Talisay City Central School and Talisay City National High School (P500,000) 4th place: Kulturang Panglaoanon (P300,00)

Kulturang Panglaoanon (P300,00) 5th place: Pakol Festival (P200,000)

Pakol Festival (P200,000) 6th place: Tribu Bogohanon (P150,000)

Tribu Bogohanon (P150,000) 7th place: Banauan Cultural Group (P100,000)

– Rappler.com