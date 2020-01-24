MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Herras is hesitant to call the Filipino comic book (or komiks) space an industry. It isn't an industry unless it is actually providing jobs, he says.

However, this may be rapidly changing soon, and Komiket – the "Filipino Komiks and Art Market" Paolo put up – would be more than glad if they had a part in enabling that change.

In this episode of Inside the Industry, we talk to filmmaker, author, and Komiket co-founder Paolo Herras about the renewed interest in komiks today, the struggles of establishing and growing a local comic book convention/marketplace, and whether TV and movie adaptations are the answer to building an actual komiks industry. – Rappler.com