The National Museum marks its 116th anniversary with a one-day preview of the National Museum of Natural History

Published 11:00 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Were you among the lucky ones who visited the new National Museum of Natural History?

On Sunday, October 29, the National Museum marked its 116th anniversary. As part of the celebration, it opened the National Museum of Natural History for a one-day preview to the public.

So what's inside the country's newest museum?

Tree of life

As you enter the museum, a giant helix will welcome you.

Called the "Tree of Life," it's an elevator from the ground floor to the 5th floor of the building attached to the ceiling to mimic a tree.

Museum guides said the elevator is patterned after a DNA helix. The ceiling gives off the vibe of a tree canopy, designed to make use of the light that enters the room – which the guides said saves energy as well.

Halls of natural history

The museum is meant to house flora and fauna unique to the Philippines.

During the preview, 3 halls were opened to the public – one of which has a replica of Lolong, the longest crocodile held in captivity.

According to Arvin Diesmo, a resident zoologist in the museum, Lolong's body will be part of the exhibit when it opens to the public by 2018.

"Definitely we need the support of the public. At least we have an alternative place like this where they can spend their time off," he told Rappler.

Another hall showcases plant specimens that can only be found in the Philippines.

Another hall is meant to show how scientists preserve specimens.

Activities like tracing dried plants were also part of the tour as an additional experience for museum visitors.

Open by 2018

For those who missed Sunday's preview, Diesmo said the museum will definitely be ready to officially welcome visitors next year.

He also hopes more scientists and researchers will work in the museum to help with future exhibits and enrich visitors' experience.

The National Museum complex in Manila also houses museums on Fine Arts, Anthropology, and the Planetarium.

Since July this year, entrance to the National Museum has been free. – with reports from Aika Rey / Rappler.com