Baguio is one of the 64 cities around the world that are now part of the network

Published 2:17 PM, November 02, 2017

BAGUIO, Philippines – Baguio joins Seattle and Kansas City in the US, Mexico City, Chiang Mai in Thailand, Yamagata in Japan, and Istanbul in Turkey among the new batch of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network.

UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova announced on October 31 that 64 new cities from 44 countries were included in the network. Since 2004, the network has highlighted its members’ creativity within 7 fields: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music. The 64 new member cities join 116 previous other cities from 72 countries.

Baguio City, which was cited for crafts and folk art, is the first city in the Philippines to join the exclusive club. Three other cities tried to vie for the inclusion to the Creative Cities Network this year.

Chiang Mai, which was also chosen for crafts and folk art, is the only ASEAN city to join Baguio this year. The other ASEAN cities already in the network are Phuket in Thailand for gastronomy, Singapore for design, and Pakalongan and Badung in Indonesia, both for crafts and folk art.

“These new designations showcase an enhanced diversity in city profiles and geographical balance, with 19 cities from countries not previously represented in the Network,” Bokova said.

Cordillera Tourism Director Maria Venus Tan, who was instrumental in Baguio’s campaign, wrote on Facebook, "I woke up today with the happiest news that Bagio has been declared as one of the new UNESCO Creative Cities in its network!”

Baguio, the gateway to the Cordilleras, was created as a hill station by the Americans more than a hundred years ago. The famous architect and urban planner Daniel Burnham set up the blueprint for the city, which was declared as the Summer Capital of the Philippines in 1909.

Since then, it has become the country's premier city for tourists. In 1988, artists Bencab (Benedicto Reyes Cabrera), Santiago Bose, Tommy Hafalla, Roberto Villanueva, Kidlat Tahimik, David Baradas, Willie Magtibay, and Luisa Igloria founded the Baguio Arts Guild, which established Baguio City among the art hotspots in Asia.

The 64 new members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network are:

Alba (Italy) – Gastronomy

Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Music

Amarante (Portugal) – Music

Auckland (New Zealand) – Music

Baguio City (Philippines) – Crafts and Folk Art

Barcelos (Portugal) – Crafts and Folk Art

Braga (Portugal) – Media Arts

Brasilia (Brazil) – Design

Bristol (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) – Film

Brno (Czechia) – Music

Bucheon (Republic of Korea) – Literature

Buenaventura (Colombia) – Gastronomy

Cairo (Egypt) – Crafts and Folk Art

Cape Town (South Africa) – Design

Carrara (Italy) – Crafts and Folk Art

Changsha (China) – Media Arts

Chennai (India) – Music

Chiang Mai (Thailand) – Crafts and Folk Art

Chordeleg (Ecuador) – Crafts and Folk Art

Cochabamba (Bolivia [Plurinational State of]) – Gastronomy

Daegu Metropolitan City (Republic of Korea) – Music

Dubai (United Arab Emirates) – Design

Durban (South Africa) – Literature

Frutillar (Chile) – Music

Gabrovo (Bulgaria) – Crafts and Folk Art

[City of] Greater Geelong (Australia) – Design

Guadalajara (Mexico) – Media Arts

Hatay Metropolitan Municipality (Turkey) – Gastronomy

Istanbul (Turkey) – Design

João Pessoa (Brazil) – Crafts and Folk Art

Kansas City (United States of America) – Music

Kolding (Denmark) – Design

Kortrijk (Belgium) – Design

Košice (Slovakia) – Media Arts

Kütahya (Turkey) – Crafts and Folk Art

Lillehammer (Norway) – Literature

Limoges (France) – Crafts and Folk Art

Łódź (Poland) – Film

Macao Special Administrative Region, China (Associate Member, UNESCO) – Gastronomy

Madaba (Jordan) – Crafts and Folk Art

Manchester (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) – Literature

Mexico City (Mexico) – Design

Milan (Italy) – Literature

Morelia (Mexico) – Music

Norrköping (Sweden) – Music

Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) – Crafts and Folk Art

Panama City (Panama) – Gastronomy

Paraty (Brazil) – Gastronomy

Pesaro (Italy) – Music

Porto-Novo (Benin) – Crafts and Folk Art

Praia (Cabo Verde) – Music

Qingdao (China) – Film

Québec City (Canada) – Literature

San Antonio (United States of America) – Gastronomy

Seattle (United States of America) – Literature

Sheki (Azerbaijan) – Crafts and Folk Art

Sokodé (Togo) – Crafts and Folk Art

Terrassa (Spain) – Film

Tétouan (Morocco) – Crafts and Folk Art

Toronto (Canada) – Media Arts

Tunis (Tunisia) – Crafts and Folk Art

Utrecht (Netherlands) – Literature

Wuhan (China) – Design

Yamagata City (Japan) – Film

– Rappler.com