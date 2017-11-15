It's that time of the year again!

Published 9:00 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The Festival of Lights opened on November 9, which means that people can now once again enjoy the colorful spectacle at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati.

The annual show sees trees covered in a multitude of colored Christmas lights, programmed to “dance” in time with a medley of Christmas songs. The show, which has become a beloved holiday tradition, features laser lights and haze machines for an even more dramatic experience.

Spectators can catch the show daily, from 6pm to 10pm, every 30 minutes. – Rappler.com