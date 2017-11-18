At Komura Book Fair, you can listen to live music, read a book, or even grab a beer or two

Published 7:38 PM, November 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for quirky art and new stories? The Komura Book Fair gathers independent bookstores and local artists' work, so you can find them all in one place.

Inspired by Haruki Murakami's Kafka on the Shore, founders Kayla Dionisio and Czyka Tumaliuan decided to marry a traditional book fair with other forms of storytelling – music, theater, and even virtual reality – for a more intimate, "experience-driven" fair. "[Komura] is a literary respite where people can chill with friends and talk about stories they love," their official event page aptly describes.

After buying books and comics from the independent bookstores, brands, publishers, and art shops at the fair, customers can sit at a cozy area to read, enjoy live music, or even sip on a beer or two.

Currently on its first year, Komura Book Fair is being held on Saturday, November 18, at Warehouse Eight, La Fuerza Compound, Makati. Tickets are priced at P200 and come with a short story from the Cultural Center of the Philippines. – Rappler.com