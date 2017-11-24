Art is a family affair at J Studio

Published 4:21 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – J Studio recently housed the solo exhibition of artist Emil Alarcon, as well as the collaboration exhibit of his sons Luke, Ejem, Aldrine, and Didier.

Emil Alarcon, the patriarch of the family, showed a 10-piece oil on canvas collection entitled, “Arrested Motion.” This is the artist’s first one-man show. Representing his style as an artist, he shared about the strokes and form of his works. “It is about the motion; it’s life when you call it a motion and it has movement,” he said.



His choice of a more neutral yet pleasing palette veers away from clashing strokes and colors. When displayed, the idea is to evoke a relaxed atmosphere free from hatred. The upward tilting of the subject’s heads signifies his outlook of always having hope and peace in life.



His series is a representation of his 4 artist sons. Emil believes that the technique of each son is greatly influenced by his way of life and upbringing. Emil instilled in them peace of mind and an appreciation for nature and others.



When asked about the different styles and inspirations of his sons, Emil shared that eldest son Ejem banks strongly on his emotions; second Aldrine is inclined to draw feminine figures; third son Didier has a fascination for city lights and cityscapes; while youngest Luke hones his craft on classical painting with a more modern approach.

“Alchymia,” the 4-man show of the brothers Alarcon, applies the discipline of alchemy on their collaboration. The brothers signified the elements of alchemy to create the masterpiece. It represents the cycle: a continuity on infinite and immortal creativity.

The 4 stages of alchemy are seen in the 4 respective works of the brothers namely “Nigredo,” “Citrinitas,” “Albedo,” and “Rubedo.” The finality of the 4 works is the “Magnum Opus,” situated in the middle.

Other works include “Elixir” which highlights their brotherhood. It was inspired by Van Gogh and other post-impressionists who drew images of flowers. The piece shows the respective styles of each artist.“Metallurgy” is derived from the processes of alchemy to strengthen the elements. This depicts how man should properly live. Fire represents eagerness and passion; the book, the importance of knowledge; the anchor, a reminder of having focus despite the tides that go against life; while the rope’s bond depicts enduring strength.

J Studio is located at Pasilio 18, La Fuerza Plaza Gate 1, 2241 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City. – Rappler.com