The provocative exhibit makes a strong statement on the country's socio-political climate

Published 12:00 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Vividly unconventional and ongoing until December 2017 is “PornOGraphic” at Space Encounters Gallery. Symbolizing inner turmoil, triumphs, and joy, artist Melbourne “Burn” Aquino exhibits a spectacle of abstract, mixed media works. Hidden to spectators and embedded in each brushstroke and letter are sentiments on the country’s socio-political climate. It’s all about making a statement, creating art that deviates from the stories and backgrounds of the rest. The boldness of each piece knows no refined brush strokes, steady lines, or cohesive image, urging viewers to take in and understand the entirety of each piece.

As a young boy, images of national hero Apolinario Mabini drawn by a playmate roused Burn’s interest in visual arts. Conformity was never his agenda. Even as an Fine Arts student, Burn sought to establish his own style separate from his peers or popular dictates. It was through art competitions that Burn found an avenue to hone his own style and identity.

Burn turned to abstraction; mixed media works of free-flowing lines, bold hues, random shapes, and hidden letters became his stepping stone. These elements bring together what he coins as “lettering abstraction”. The first series of Burn entitled, “King Ina”, was the result of a falling out between him and an artist friend. From paint, wood scraps, to even discarded metal sheets, Burn created the series with almost every material available around him. This candid and organic approach in creating his signature style gave him a spot at the recent XIth Florence Biennale in Italy last October.







The exhibit serves as a milestone both for Burn and Space Encounters Gallery. "PornOGraphic" is the Burn's first solo show after returning from the Biennale. On the other hand, Space Encounters Gallery recently opened last October with a focus on art and interiors. The idea is to make art appreciation more accessible by juxtaposing art works with furniture pieces. Space Encounters Gallery was founded by Thor Balanon and Wilmer Lopez, two of the country’s established interior designers.



Space Encounters Gallery is located on the 7th floor, Unit 7D, Padilla Building, F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. The gallery is open from 10am to 6pm on weekdays, and 11am to 5pm on Saturdays. – Rappler.com