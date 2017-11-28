Authorities are now investigating the incident that happened in Vigo, Spain

Published 12:00 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – No muggle or wizard could stop vandals from painting a prehistoric monument with the Deathly Hallows symbol and a quote from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

According to Spanish news site El Pais, the graffiti symbol was painted over a 4,000-year old dolmen in Casa dos Mourus in Vigo, Spain.

A photo tweeted by 9Gag shows the vandalism: the triangular Deathly Hallows symbol, along with the word “Always.”

The Deathly Hallows symbol is introduced in the final Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The symbol represents the elements that make a wizard triumph over death: the Invisibility Cloak, Resurrection Stone, and Elder Wand.

“Always” is a meaningful word among the Potter fandom, uttered by Professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the penultimate book in the series where Snape is revealed to be working for the good side after all.

Spanish authorities are now investigating the defacement, and are looking for the vandals, who could face a fine of up to EUR 150,000 if caught. – Rappler.com