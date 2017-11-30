The spoken word artists are bringing their poetry to Rappler HQ

Published 5:09 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Spoken word artists from Words Anonymous are performing at a special Rappler Live Jam to talk about the Right to Health concert for World Aids Day.

Words Anonymous is a spoken word group that wants to keep the art form alive and share it with the rest of the country. Aside from performing poems about love and romance, the poets of Words Anonymous also shed light on important social issues, including religion, mental health, LGBT rights and women empowerment.

For tonight’s Live Jam, artists Jihad Mambuay and Serge Gabriel will be performing pieces that raise awareness on HIV/AIDS and its social implications.

Words Anonymous is only one of several performers coming together on December 1 for the Right To Health concert at SM Southmall. The concert promotes HIV awareness and pledges solidarity with communities affected by HIV. Also performing are musicians Thyro and Yumi, Autotelic, BP Valenzuela, Oh Flamingo, Ben&Ben, Ang Banda ni Kleggy, and 6 Cycle Mind. Admission is free, but priority will be given to those who pre-register on Eventbrite.

Catch Words Anonymous as they perform at Rappler HQ.