Filipino artists put Manila in the spotlight in 'Wonder Woman' #37

Published 12:12 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The iconic superhero Wonder Woman has come to Manila!

In Wonder Woman #37, the female warrior is seen fighting the villain Darkseid. In one scene, there's even a jeepney with the sign "Lodi Motors."

Other Justice League members like Superman, Aquaman, and Green Lantern also make an appearance.





#NewDCDay is like a second Christmas with new titles DOOMSDAY CLOCK #2, WONDER WOMAN #37, BATMAN BEYOND #15, SCOOBY-DOO TEAM-UP #33, GOTHAM CITY GARAGE #6 and more! #NCBD https://t.co/uI8ilALBaN pic.twitter.com/1hrE6YscxL — DC (@DCComics) December 27, 2017

In an interview with GMA News, colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr said it was the idea of British writer Tims Robinson to bring the setting to the Philippines.

"Yung writer mismo si [James] Robinson yung nakaisip. Actually hindi ko alam na sa Philippines itong setting (It was the writer himself [James] Robinson who thought of it. Actually, I did not even know that it was set in the Philippines)," Fajardo said, adding that he was asked to throw in some elements that will show that the battle happened in the Philippines.

Aside from Fajardo, other Filipino artists who worked on the issue include Carlo Pagulayan, Stephen Segovia, and Jason Paz. According to Fajardo, they were amused that the battle happened along Edsa, which he joked always has heavy traffic.

The recent movie adaptation of Wonder Woman which starred Israeli actress Gal Gadot, was one of the highest grossing films of 2017. A second movie is currently in the works for 2019. – Rappler.com