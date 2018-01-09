This year’s art fair is expected to be bigger and better than ever

Published 1:30 PM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Art Fair Philippines, one of the biggest art events in the country, is set for its yearly run on March 1 to 4, 2018, with a new section and the same beloved programs. This year’s edition is shaping up to be the most exciting yet. Here’s we can expect so far:

A bigger audience

Art Fair Philippines has been growing each year, and the organizers are expecting an even bigger crowd this time around. It will be held once again at The Link carpark in Makati, the fair will take over all available floors of the carpark building, covering 6 levels. That’s a lot of space – and a lot of art!

A new section

The fair is opening a new section: ARTFAIRPH/PHOTO, which focuses on photography. “We feel that the time is right to do this, as the fair has opened up the exposure of Manila’s audience to various visual art practices. Hopefully photography can finally find its place in our local art scene,” said Art Fair Philippines co-founder Lisa Periquet.

Talks and tours return

Two beloved parts of the Art Fair Philippines: ARTFAIRPH/TALKS and ARTFAIRPH/TOURS will return this year as part of the fair’s educational component. The programs, which feature talks from respected artists and tours in various museums around the Metro, are organized in partnership with the Ateneo Art Gallery and the Museum Foundation of the Philippines respectively.

Art Fair projects

The fair will also see exhibitions of commissioned work from internationally established art practitioners, as part of its yearly ARTFAIRPH/PROJECTS program. Last year’s lineup included artists such as Agnes Arellano, Patricia Perez Eustaquio, Elmer Borlongan, and Jose Tence Ruiz. This year’s lineup – which Art Fair has yet to officially announce – includes art heavyweights in various fields, including film, photography, and installation art.

10 Days of Art

Art Fair Philippines will begin ahead of its exhibition dates again this year as it continues its 10 Days of Art tradition, which will see a series of art events and museum openings being held leading up the opening day on March 1.

“With the record attendance of Art Fair Philippines 2017, we’ve seen how the interest in Philippine contemporary art has grown. Securing a bigger space is the natural next step for us not only to expand our reach but also to be able to shine the spotlight on more artists,” said fair co-founder Dindin Araneta.

“This expansion allows us to stay true to our mission of developing the audiences for contemporary art. And we are very excited to stage our biggest show yet!” fair co-founder Trickie Lopa added.

Art Fair Philippines 2018 opens on March 1 at The Link, Glorietta Complex, Makati. – Rappler.com