The actress and TV host is set to hold her exhibit in February

Published 1:52 PM, January 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After doing art exhibits in Manila, actresss, TV host, and artist Solenn Heussaff is scheduled to hold an art exhibit in Miami in February.

More details have yet to announced, but Solenn told one of her followers on Instagram that she is scheduled to be in Miami from February 13 to 17.

She also shared some of the paintings she's been finishing.

In 2016, Solenn held an exhibit called Our People, featuring 25 of her painting and some of her collaborations with Philux.

Last October, she had another exhibit called Kalsada, which featured her works with her nephew Kaeden.

– Rappler.com