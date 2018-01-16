Solenn Heussaff to hold art exhibit in Miami
MANILA, Philippines – After doing art exhibits in Manila, actresss, TV host, and artist Solenn Heussaff is scheduled to hold an art exhibit in Miami in February.
More details have yet to announced, but Solenn told one of her followers on Instagram that she is scheduled to be in Miami from February 13 to 17.
She also shared some of the paintings she's been finishing.
In 2016, Solenn held an exhibit called Our People, featuring 25 of her painting and some of her collaborations with Philux.
Last October, she had another exhibit called Kalsada, which featured her works with her nephew Kaeden.
We made it Kaeden!! Couldnt be more greatfull and blessed to have worked with the best partner ever and be surrounded tonight with so much love! Thank you to everyone who came. From the bottom of my heart! Thank you to my Globe fam for helping me put all of this together and bringing to life #ThePlan i started over a year ago. Love you guys! Exhibit runs till Nov 5 at Provenance gallery Shangrilla the Fort :) I will also be there tom 11am to 3pm #Kalsada #SolennArt #solennxkaeden #ThePlan
– Rappler.com