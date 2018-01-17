This is not a drill!

Published 9:55 PM, January 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Marvel fans now have a chance to see Stan Lee in more than just a movie cameo. The comic book writer and former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief is scheduled to make a stop in Manila as part of ComicCon Asia 2018, which will be held a the SMX Convention Center from March 24 to 25.

ComicCon Asia announced the news on their Facebook page on Wednesday, January 17.

An award-winning comic book writer, Stan Lee collaborated with artists including Steve Ditko, Jack Kirby, and John Romita Sr to create many of Marvel’s most-loved heroes, including Spider-Man, the Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, the X-Men, Iron Man, and the Fantastic Four.

ComicCon Asia hasn’t released ticket information on their site, but according to Phlippine Concerts, a one-day pass is at P800, and a two-day pass is at P1,300. For more information, visit the Comicon Asia website. – Rappler.com