Philpost honors the culinary icon in a limited edition stamp

Published 7:04 PM, January 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of her birth centennial, Teresita 'Mama Sita' Reyes was honored with a commemorative stamp by the Philippine Postal Corporation (Philpost).

Philpost released 80,000 stamps, which were designed by by Ian Darren Aycocho and Cristian Molina. The design is accompanied with the slogan “Kababayan, Ina, Kusinera.”.

In a statement, Postmaster General Joel Otarra said that they "are proud to be part of this important milestone in paying tribute to 'Mama Sita’s Birth Centenary' and her untiring effort and dedication to keeping the flavors of Filipino Food one of the world’s best.”

Stamps are available at P12 at the Post shop in Manila and other post offices nationwide.

Mama Sita became a household name for the mixes and sauces she made for Filipino cuisine. Her line has also been used in other parts of the world, and especially loved by Filipinos abroad who miss Filipino home-cooked meals. – Rappler.com