'Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical' is happening!

Published 2:34 PM, January 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Eraserheads' songs are going to be featured in a musical!

On Thursday, January 18, Resorts World Manila (RWM) announced that auditions are open for Ang Huling El Bimbo the Musical. According to ABS-CBN, he musical is set to be held in August and directed by Dexter Santos.

"Kamukha mo ba si Paraluman?," a reference to the first line of one of the most popular Eraserheads songs "Ang Huling El Bimbo," was written across the poster for auditions. They followed it up on Friday with the song's next line.

The auditions for Ang Huling El Bimbo the Musical are scheduled for January 26 and 27, and are open to men and women aged 20 to 50 years old.

The musical is a joint production of Resorts World Manila, Full House Theater Company Entertainment and Productions Inc. – Rappler.com