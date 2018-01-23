Fans, get those paper bags out and get ready to hyperventilate into them!

Published 9:30 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI: Stan Lee, the father of Marvel Comics, is coming to Manila to attend the very first ComicCon Asia on March 24 and 25! But that’s not all the big event has in store. As ComicCon Asia event producer Pauline Sofia Laping pointed out, “What makes ComicCon Asia different... is the way we put a premium on artistic potential. More than an avenue for bringing home world class entertainment, ComicCon Asia serves as a platform for growing our creators’ industry and taking it to brand new heights.”

Indeed, the guests and activities lined up for the two-day event will not only bring fans and fandoms together, but will also showcase, discover, celebrate, and elevate local talent.

Pinoy Pride

If working for DC or Marvel comics is part of your #lifegoals, you’ll be thrilled to know that Pinoy comic book artists Harvey Tolibao and Carlo Pagulayan will be conducting a workshop for aspiring artists. Harvey will be sharing valuable tips and trade secrets while Carlo will be talking about comic book illustration techniques.

Armand Serrano, Walt Disney’s Visual Development Artist, will also be on hand to talk about his experience making films like Big Hero 6, Mulan, and Lilo and Stitch. Meanwhile, Ian Sta. Maria, a senior concept artist at LEGO, will share his creative process and some tips on how to design futuristic characters.

Cosplay Idols

If you’re a cosplay fanatic, you’re in for a treat. Chad Hoku (Hoku Props) will be giving a talk on how to create amazing armor cosplay costumes and Linda Le (Vampy Bit Me) will be hosting a workshop on how to make stunning fabric cosplay costumes. (READ: Guy Singzon on how to be a successful cosplayer)

And because cosplay is more than just the costumes (It’s also about the attitude, people!), Nana Kuronoma will demonstrate how to totally own and capture your character’s persona – from gestures to catchphrases to the character’s unique quirks. Speaking of capturing characters, local photographer Jay Tablante and famous cosplayer Anna Redie (Enji Night) will also be around to give expert tips on cosplay photography. (WATCH: Night King cosplayer shows us what a winning costume is made of)

Geek Out!

Looking to trade your toys and collectibles? Or maybe you’re looking to find that one specific piece that will complete your personal collection? Be sure to check out The Trading Guild or join the bidding at the auction. If there’s one place or event where you’re most likely to find what your geek heart desires, it’s at ComicCon Asia.

Get Creative

Head on over to comiccon.asia and find out how you can join the different ComicCon Asia contests and competitions. If you have an idea for the next Darna or Captain Barbell, sign up now for Project X: The Search for the New Pinoy Superheroes. If you think you’ve got what it takes to become the next cosplay queen or king, join the Cosplay Match-up.

For more details and to buy your tickets, go to comiccon.asia. Tickets will go on sale on January 25 and are priced at P800 for the one-day pass and P1,300 for the two-day pass. – Rappler.com