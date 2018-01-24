Cebu celebrates its annual festival with dance, music, and homage to the child Jesus

Published 12:07 PM, January 24, 2018

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s grandest celebration ended with the home-based contingents running off with the top awards in last Sunday’s, January 21, Sinulog Grand Mardi Gras.

Carcar City Division of Carcar City, Cebu and Tribu Kandaya of the Municipality of Daanbantayan, a northern town of Cebu province, ruled their respective divisions during the grand parade.

The Carcar City Division was declared the grand champion in the Sinulog-based category while the Tribu Kandaya took the title in the Free Interpretation category.

Some of the contingents coming from outside Cebu did not go home empty-handed as Tribu Buyuganon of Abuyog, Leyte took the top plum in the Street Dancing category.

The Carcar City division also took home the Best in Musicality title in the Sinulog-based category. The contingent was also adjudged as the Best in Costume.

Tribu Kandaya also won the Best in Costume title in the Free Interpretation category but lost the Best in Musicality to Tribu Buyuganon.

Full List of Winners:

Sinulog-Based Category

1st Place: Carcar City Division

2nd Place: Banay Labangon

3rd Place: Talisay City Central School

4th Place: Municipality of Tuburan

5th Place: Kulturang Panglaoanon - Municipality of Panglao

Best in Costume: Carcar City Division

Best in Musicality

1st Place: Carcar City Division

2nd Place: Talisay City Central School

3rd Place: Municipality of Tuburan

4th Place: Kulturang Panglaoanon

5th Apas BMO

Free Interpretation Category

1st Place: Tribu Kandaya - Municipality of Daanbantayan

2nd Place: Tribu Buyuganon - Municipality of Abuyog, Leyte

3rd Place: Tribu Katbalaugan - Catbalogan City, Samar

4th Place: Lumad Basakanon - Brgy. Basak San Nicolas

5th Place: Tribu Kalivungan - North Cotabato

Best in Costume: Tribu Kandaya, Daanbantayan

Best in Musicality

1st Place: Tribu Buyuganon - Municipality of Abuyog, Leyte

2nd Place: Lumad Basakanon - Brgy. Basak San Nicolas

3rd Place: Pundok sa Maanpuong Tisaanon - Tisa BMO

4th Place: Tribu Katbalaugan - Catbalogan City, Samar

5th Place: Tribu Kalivungan - North Cotabato

Best in Steet Dancing

1st Place: Tribu Byuganon - Municipality of Abuyog, Leyte

2nd Place: Tribu Katbalaugan - Catbalogan City, Samar

3rd Place: Municipality of Tuburan

4th Place: Tribu Kandaya - Municipality of Daanbantayan

5th Place: Banay Labangon

Meaningful Sinulog Experience

Cebuanos and visitors alike got to experience the Sinulog Grand Mardi Gras as it was a couple of years ago – that is, with no street parties, after Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña banned street parties and the sale of liquor along the parade route.

Buses dotted the parade route to serve as detention centers for those who were caught bringing alcoholic drinks, disrupting the Mardi Gras celebrations, or causing a disturbance among spectators.

The mayor decided to put a stop to street parties, after heavy traffic and unruly partygoers clogged the streets during past Sinulog celebrations. There were also several embarrassing photos of partygoers lying drunk on the streets. Most people described these scenes as detrimental to the spirit of Sinulog.

According to Osmeña, parents should be able to bring their kids and watch the Sinulog street parade without worrying about drunk and unruly revelers. He said that young Cebuanos should grow up enjoying the Sinulog much as he did during his younger days.

While many chose to celebrate Sinulog by watching the Mardi Gras, the pilgrims also decided to flock to the Basilica Minore del Sto Niño, considered as the home of the Holy Child Jesus. There, they attended the mass celebrated in honor of the feast of the Senyor Sto Niño or queued up to pay homage to the image of the Holy Child Jesus which is said to be miraculous.

Not even the rain could stop the throng of people from attending all the activities, including the parade held on Saturday, January 20, which brought the images of the Senyor Sto Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe from the Ouano wharf in Mandaue City back to Pier 1 in Cebu City.

– Rappler.com