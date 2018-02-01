The Philippine city is represented by 3 mountain ranges and the Philippine flag

Published 4:49 PM, February 01, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – After finishing his Wednesday, January 31 breakfast, National Artist for Painting Benedicto Cabrera, popularly known as Bencab, completed Baguio City's logo for their inclusion in the Creative Cities Network (CCN). (READ: Baguio named to UNESCO Creative Cities Network)

BenCab based the logo on a traditional Cordillera design for mountains. There are 3 mountain ranges: 5 on top, 3 in the middle, and two at the bottom. The colors of the middle mountain range were based on the Philippine flag.

The top and the middle ranges depict the 7 traditional arts: architecture, sculpture, painting, music, poetry, dance, and performing arts. The CCN under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) also has 7 fields: folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music.

Baguio, which was among 64 new cities from 44 countries included in the network last October, was chosen for the network under the crafts and folk arts category. It was the first Philippine city to be chosen for the exclusive group and the 5th in Southeast Asia.

Chiang Mai, which was also chosen for crafts and folk art, is the only Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) city to join Baguio this year. The other ASEAN cities already in the network are Phuket, Thailand for gastronomy, Singapore for design, and Pakalongan and Badung, Indonesia, both for crafts and folk art.

The Baguio logo will be submitted to the UNESCO and the UNESCO seal will be paired with the Bencab-designed logo for Baguio in all posters and materials related to CCN.

The logo will be launched during Baguio’s “coming-out party” on February 10 at the People’s Park. The Department of Tourism and the University of the Philippines Baguio, the two Baguio campaigners for the CCN, have created a Creative Cities Council which include BenCab for painting, Laida Lim for textile, and Kidlat Tahimik for performing arts and other artists.

The council created the “Creative Baguio” Exposition Fair at the People’s Park, which will highlight Baguio’s traditional and modern arts and crafts, particularly textile, metalcraft, painting, and carving. It will feature a unique pavilion designed by Architect Aris Go, where demonstrations and art performances will be held.

Creative Baguio will open on February 10 and end on February 24 to give way to Panagbenga’s Session Road in Bloom. – Rappler.com