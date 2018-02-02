Fringe favorites, fresh acts, live painting battles, and more!

Published 6:02 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – All manner of eccentrics and creatives are coming to Manila’s streets again, as the Fringe Festival gears up for its 4th year. The arts festival, which started in Edinburgh, has had a reputation for becoming a free-for-all for creative expression, and the Manila edition is no different.

This year’s edition will be held in various venues in the Poblacion neighborhood and other areas around Makati, and looks to bring that same brand of thought-provoking, shocking, and downright beautiful performances across all forms of art. The festival is open to art-lovers, creatives, and pretty much anyone in need of some soul-nourishment, momentary escape, or even laughs.

Here’s what’s coming up at this year’s festival:

Fringe favorites return



Back by popular demand are returning acts that audiences have fallen in love with over the past festivals. These include comedic erotica group Deus Sex Machina, improv theater performers SPIT, and contemporary dance company Airdance PH.

New acts on the lineup



Keeping things fresh are artists who will be part of the Fringe Manila lineup for the first time, including the hilarious Japan-based theater group GUMBO, actor Phi Palmo performing Eljay Castro Deldoc’s live documentary Nobenta Nostalgia, and the mesmerizing Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Maharlika dance group.

Art Battle championships



Art gets an exciting twist at Fringe as it hosts the championship round of the long-running live-painting competition. And if you’re wondering what a live-painting competition is – it’s exactly what it sounds like: artists painting live in front of an audience that casts their votes to determine the winner. It’s almost like the Super Bowl, but with paint.

Workshops



This festival isn’t just fun – you can also learn a thing or two, with a lot of great workshops available for audiences. Try your hand at cabaret with performer Sam Reynolds, or learn techniques that blend Filipino folk dance with yoga from Lululemon Athletica ambassador Kaye Peñaflor.

Party!



With a venue like Poblacion, one should expect a party – whether its a high-energy one where you're compelled to dance, or a low-key event where you can chill and appreciate the music. The Fringe festival puts the "art" in "party" with musical acts like DJ Kristian Hernandez, Singapore-based band Shak and the Baits, and California-based act Kulintronica, who plays a mix of traditional kulintang and modern electronic music.

Fringe Manila runs from February 7 to 25. Check out fringemanila.com for more details, including the full schedule. – Rappler.com