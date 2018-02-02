The fair runs from March 1 to 4 at The Link in Makati

Published 9:15 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Over the years, Art Fair Philippines has become something of a tradition for art enthusiasts, students, collectors, and pretty much anyone on the hunt for something fun to do in the city.

This year's edition looks as exciting as ever, with exhibits by artists like Kidlat Tahimik, a brand-new section focused on photography, and art talks that deliver enough inspiration and education to attendees.

Because this is seen to be a bigger fair than those in the past (the exhibits will now take over all 6 floors of The Link carpark in Makati), organizers are facilitating timed entries to manage the flow of attendees.

This means people can only enter the exhibition space within these windows:

10 am to 1:30 pm

2 to 5 pm

5:30 to 9 pm

The organizers have made it clear though: the exits are not timed – you can stay all day if you want to.

Art etiquette

This year, organizers are also reminding viewers to observe the proper art etiquette so they can appreciate the art as more than just a pretty new thing they can post on Instagram.

“Try not to bump into artworks. Try not to look at it so close. Maybe rather than taking photos, look at the work. Take a photo as a memory to record the experience, but not just as a backdrop,” Art Fair co-founder Dindin Araneta said in an interview with Rappler.

The organizers are also encouraging attendees to talk to the gallerists and artists, many of whom will be around the venue. The idea is not to limit but to level up the way people experience art in the Philippines.

“It’s also a way of expanding the knowledge of the viewer on how to engage with contemporary art because you know sometimes, the artists are there, the gallerists are there, so we can actually talk to them. It’s also maybe focusing on understanding the work more rather than just the experience of it, doing the selfie,” Dindin added.

"So how do you engage with contemporary art a little bit more intelligently, with more thoughtfulness? I guess it’s important as part of creating a larger appreciation for art, for contemporary art, for appreciating arts and culture, heritage. It’s a first step for all of that," she said.

Art Fair Philippines 2018 runs from March 1 to 4 at The Link along Makati Avenue. There will also be public art installations set up all over the Ayala area in Makati. Tickets are available on artfairphilippines.com. – Rappler.com