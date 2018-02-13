Heads up, Haruki Murakami fans! These Murakami-themed events are happening in Manila. You can also watch 'Norwegian Wood' as part of the festival!

Published 9:12 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Haruki Murakami fans, rejoice! The Japanese Foundation announced they would be holding the very first "Haruki Murakami Festival - Experience His Works through Music, Films, and Talks" event this month.

The event is divided into 3 parts –Talk about Murakami, Watch Murakami, and Listen to Murakami. It will start with the opening night on February 27 and will be headed by Alona Guevarra and Julz Riddle, professors from Ateneo de Manila. The talk will be held at the Leong Hall Auditorium, Ateneo de Manila University.

Two more talks are scheduled on March 17 and 18. On March 17, John B. Labella, Mary Thomas, professors from the Ateneo De Manila University, and Luna Sicat Cleto from the UP Institute of Creative Writing Fellow will lead the the "Talking About Murakami" at Fully Booked at Bonifacio High Street.

Rappler correspondent, essayist, and poet Frank Cimatu along with Achilles B. Mina will lead the discussion "Murukami: Running and Writing" on March 18.

If you're looking Murukami's movies, Norwegian Wood and Tony Takitani will be screened at the UP Film Institute on March 15 and 16. Norwegian Wood is the movie based from the author's 1987 book of the same title, and is directed by Tran Anh Hung. Tony Takitani, meanwhile, is based on a short story and is directed by Jun Ichikawa.

Looking for some music to listen to with the Murakami feel? A two-night concert will be held on March 23 and 24 at the BGC Arts Center.

Hiroko Kokubu Special Trio, 1966 Quartet, April Dawnena Merced-Misa, and David Ezra will play music inspired by the love Murakami has for placing music references in his works.

The festival is made possible with the help of Embassy of Japan, BGC Arts Center, JT International (Philippines) Inc., Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., UP Film Institute, Kritika Kultura, AILAP, The Japanese Studies Program in Ateneo de Manila University, and Fully Booked. - Rappler.com

For more information about the festival, you may check out http://facebook.com/jfmanila