Perfect places just a few hours from Metro Manila to visit this month of arts and hearts

Published 10:34 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Just a few hours from Metro Manila are already some well-known and well-trodden destinations for nature lovers, like the mountains and waterfalls of Rizal and the beaches of Zambales.

In these same provinces, though, are also destinations perfect for art lovers.

Below are some art destinations perfect for dates, or even for just a quick art getaway with friends or family.

Angono, Rizal

It is no exaggeration to say that art is everywhere in Angono, the Philippines’ art capital. From the typical art fare of galleries and museums to sculpted street art and restaurants and cafes with art – one even an artist’s atelier and training ground for his apprentices – art is almost everywhere you look in Angono. It also has the reported oldest artwork in the Philippines, the Angono Petroglyphs cave carvings.

Walk around, take in the street art, and enter any gallery or museum that catches your fancy. Have lunch at one of Angono’s art restaurants or cafes, particularly the Balaw-Balaw Restaurant and Art Gallery serving traditional Filipino cuisine, and the Nemiranda Arthouse Atelier Café and Restaurant. All of these can be explored on foot, save for the Angono Petroglyphs, which you will have to charter a tricycle for. (READ: 6 ways to enjoy beautiful, underrated Rizal)





How to get to Angono: Take an Angono-bound van from EDSA-Shaw. Travel time is usually less than an hour.

Antipolo, Rizal

Angono’s neighbor Antipolo has its own share of galleries and museums, as well as a pottery workshop and café where you can learn pottery. Spend the morning exploring both the art and the surrounding manicured gardens of Pinto Art Museum, then head on to lunch at Crescent Moon Café and Studio Pottery, and possibly a pottery class or another art class in the afternoon. Just contact the Crescent Moon beforehand for lunch reservations and for pottery class schedules.

How to get to Antipolo: Take an Antipolo-bound van or jeepney from Cubao or EDSA-Shaw. Specific destinations can be reached via tricycle. Travel time is usually less than an hour.

Paete, Laguna

As Paete is known as the woodcarving capital in the Philippines, you can easily find artists carving in their workshops and even on the streets as you walk around. Some artists give lessons, too. Others can be generous as to let you use their tools to get a feel for carving for a few minutes.

What is also unique about Paete is its papier mâché figure collections. Here you will find anything ranging from fruits and vegetables (that look real!) for kitchen display to toys like the bright red painted horses also locally known as taka and other home decor. There are also unpainted papier mâché figures you can bring home to paint on yourself.

Paete also has visual art galleries like Kape Kesada, which is also a café.

Here, you can relax after walking around and exploring the town.

How to get to Paete: Ride a Sta. Cruz-bound bus from EDSA, Buendia, or Alabang. From Sta. Cruz, ride a jeep to Siniloan and get off at Paete. Travel time is around 3-4 hours.



San Pablo, Laguna

While San Pablo is known for its seven lakes, one of which is Sampaloc Lake, it also has charming art cafes and bed and breakfasts, as well as some galleries.

Sulyap Gallery Café and Hotel is among the well-known art and heritage bed and breakfasts in San Pablo. Sulyap’s gallery café, museum, and hotel are rescued and restored old ancestral houses from other locations in the Philippines. Artifacts from old houses can be found in Sulyap’s museum, while artworks by local artists hang on the walls of its café and hotel rooms.

Art exhibits are regularly held at Sulyap. Sometimes local artists make art on the spot.

Another art-themed bed and breakfast in town is Casa San Pablo. It is a sprawling garden property with a hotel, café, and art spaces with occasional exhibits and workshops. The owners are artists themselves, regularly making clay figures called the “Clay Storytellers.”

How to get to San Pablo: Ride a Lucena-bound bus from EDSA, Buendia, or Alabang and get off at San Pablo. From here specific destinations can be reached via jeepney or tricycle. Travel time is usually over two hours.

Tagaytay, Cavite

Most known for its cool air and view of Taal Volcano and its surrounding lake, Tagaytay has something to offer for art lovers too. One of its best art galleries is arguably Museo Orlina, which houses mostly the glass sculptures of artist Ramon Orlina.

Some Tagaytay restaurants also hold art exhibits. Balay Dako’s first exhibit was of artworks by Julyan Harrison, a young artist living with autism.

Tagaytay also has Dreamland, an arts and crafts café with a Bohemian atmosphere bursting with dreamcatchers and vivid prints. (READ: Tagaytay road trip? 5 must-try destination restaurants)

Dreamland is also a bed and breakfast, and you can stay at tents like the one below:

How to get to Tagaytay: Ride a Nasugbu- or Balayan-bound bus from EDSA or Buendia. From Alabang you can also ride Tagaytay-bound vans. Travel time is around two hours or less.

San Antonio, Zambales

San Antonio is not just home to beautiful beaches like Anawangin or Nagsasa Cove. (READ: Breathtaking Nagsasa Cove, beauty from destruction)

It is also home to art spaces, most prominent of which is Casa San Miguel. Casa San Miguel not only houses art galleries and museums, but is also a school for young artists, founded by violinist Coke Bolipata. (READ: The ballad of Coke Bolipata)

During weekends you can take in not only the visual art from the place’s galleries and museums, but also watch the musicians performing. You can also dine at their restaurant and stay overnight at their bed and breakfast. Just book ahead of time.

The Doll Collection

Below is a video of their musical ensemble:



San Antonio is also home to other art places like Ohana Art Café, a native hut blooming with brightly-colored arts and crafts.

Can't leave Metro Manila at the moment? There are many art places to visit, top of which is the National Museum's Art Gallery in Manila, showcasing works among the Philippine's best artists from early historical periods to contemporary. The gallery can easily take you half a day or more of exploring. Here are some other art galleries you might consider visiting.

There are also arts and crafts spaces in the city where you can make art, with Papemelroti Artisan's Workshop in Roces, Quezon City having among the most extensive art projects you can work on, from art journals and decorated coin cans to paper and wooden dolls.

There are also arts and crafts spaces in the city where you can make art, with Papemelroti Artisan’s Workshop in Roces, Quezon City having among the most extensive art projects you can work on, from art journals and decorated coin cans to paper and wooden dolls.

Claire Madarang is a writer, researcher, and documenter whose work and wanderlust takes her to adventures like backpacking for seven weeks and exploring remote islands and bustling cities alike. Follow her adventures, travel tips, and epiphanies on her blog Traveling Light and on her Instagram.