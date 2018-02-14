The 'Night Mother' actress talks about theater, her love life, and what she thinks of when she heard the word, 'hope'

MANILA, Philippines – In PETA’s production of Night, Mother, Eugene Domingo takes on what is perhaps her most serious role yet: that of a woman who calmly but firmly tells her mother that she has decided to end her life.

Night Mother takes an honest, harrowing look at mental health and family relationships, and while it tells a heavy story, there are also some lighthearted moments shared between a mother and daughter who, despite their issues, love and care for each other.

On stage, Eugene is a commanding presence opposite an equally compelling Sherry Lara, who plays her mother. When the play ends, however, Eugene returns to her funnywoman personality and gets candid as she answers questions about acting, pre-show rituals, wedding plans, and what she thinks of when she hears the word 'Hope.'

Watch Eugene get candid in the video above, or see her powerful performance in Night Mother, which runs at the PETA Theater Center until March 18. – Rappler.com