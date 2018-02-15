Two million books, at up to 80 percent off – welcome to the biggest book sale in the world

Published 6:24 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is here!



The biggest book sale is now in the Philippines, with 2 million books available at 60 to 80 percent off.



Big Bad Wolf Philippines will be held at the World Trade Center in Pasay. No time to drop by on a weekday? The book sale is open 24 hours everyday from February 16 to 24.

At its preview day on February 15, the book sale was already crowded with people trying to get the first pick on the books available, with many pushing shopping carts filled with their loot. There was even an area where visitors could park their full carts and get a new one to maximize their stay at the sale.

Part of the proceeds from the book sale will be donated to Gawad Kalinga (GK), which helped bring the book sale to the Philippines. The donations will fund GK projects like housing in Marawi and Bicol.

At the preview day, GK's Luis Oquiñena said that the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale will be an annual event from here on out, and that they hope to bring it to other parts of the Philippines as well.

According to the book sale's official Facebook page, The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale originated in Malaysia and was founded by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in 2009. It is a regular event in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka; the 2018 event in Pasay will mark the first time it will be held in the Philippines.



Most of the books available come from the stock of Andrew and Jacqueline's BookXcess, a bookstore that specializes in excess stock from international distributors. – Rappler.com