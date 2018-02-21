The small space at Warehouse Eight is bursting with books, ideas, and good intentions

Published 8:42 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Walk inside the La Fuerza compound in Makati and you’re bound to find a series of old warehouses that have been repurposed for all kinds of creative pursuits. There’s an ad agency, a furniture store, a couple of art galleries – spaces that excite your standard Manila creative or hipster.

The only thing missing would have been some sort of library or bookshop – a place where a dedicated bookworm can go to for some much needed quiet time. That void is now filled by Kwago, a small, book-filled space that has set-up shop on the first floor of La Fuerza’s go-to co-working space, Warehouse Eight.

Kwago is not just a bookstore and not quite a library – it’s a little bit of both, and potentially more. At a fundraising event held at the end of January, those who dropped by got a glimpse of what Kwago could be: a lively corner with cocktails inspired by literary works being served on one side of the room, food being passed around freely, drunken conversations happening on the other side of the room, and piles of books encircling everybody.

On a regular day, though, there is no booze or food (yet) – only books filling up a space that is tiny in a way that warrants the word “cozy.” There’s not much leg room, but there are piles upon piles of books all over the space. And in a noisy, crowded metro where it is almost impossible to find a quiet spot to simply sit down and read, the space is more than enough.

Kwago is an initiative started by Czyka Tumaliuan, the woman who co-founded the independent, experience-driven book fair, Komura with her friend, Warehouse Eight's Kayla Dionisio, who is also helping her out with Kwago.

Czyka launched Kwago in 2017, as a response to the impersonal way other thrift bookstores are curated and run.

“When you go there, there’s no care for curating. I grew up loving books, and I like it when people recommend. I wanted to have that space where I myself can recommend,” she said.

Aside from that, Czyka said that Kwago is a way for her to support independent publishers and writers who need platforms for their work. True enough, in between heavy copies of dusty literary classics, contemporary novels, and coffee table books are piles of university literary folios, as well as homemade zines. The latter, with their handdrawn art and photocopy-quality printing, add a charming, authentic touch to Kwago’s selection.

Czyka, who is herself a huge supporter of the zine community and publishes her own zine, said that Kwago allows her to support independent writers and artists

“When we were organizing Komura I saw that there was this big community looking for a platform to share their work. They were rejected from bookstores like Fully Booked,” she said. “[Kwago] is not just a bookstore. At a bookstore, you just sell. [Kwago has a] commercial side, but it’s more of, we sustain so I can maintain that platform, that playground for us so that we can just explore what literature could be.”

And while Kwago could have easily remained an online intiative, Czyka said that having a physical space for it was important to her. More than just selling books and zines, she sees the space as a place where literature lovers, writers, and creatives can connect, converse, exchange ideas, and experience literature in new ways – whether it’s through a drink inspired by a writer, or a conversation about a book with a newfound friend.

“It’s about human connections. The physical space allows you to connect and that’s more important, kahit hindi ka bumili ng book (even if you don’t buy a book). That’s why there’s an open-reference library, so you can just browse,” she said.

Kwago is also launching a monthly nightcap called Before Midnight – the first of which will be held on February 28 – for those who want to do more than just browsing. Before Midnight is set to gather book lovers and creatives for a book sale/party, where 10 percent off books and free zines are mixed with Kwago’s literature-inspired cocktails and music by Nights of Rizal, Asch, and Ruru. Tickets are at P350 until February 23, and P500 at the door. Reservations can be made here.

The soon-to-launch monthly nightcap is just another step in the direction of Czyka’s vision for Kwago, which seems to be becoming more and more of a reality as the days go by.

“It’s more of a space where energies collide…it’s a prompt, it’s trying to spark thinking, creating with your hands,” Czyka said. “It’s a revenge against technology. I want it to be a space where you can just unplug, and talk to people and actually look into their eyes, you know what I mean?”

Kwago is located at Warehouse Eight, La Fuerza Plaza, Chino Roces Avenue, Makati. – Rappler.com